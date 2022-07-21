The Mutants | Website may have confirmed X-Men movie

According to the preview of deadline for the upcoming issue of San Diego Comic-Con, it may have been confirmed that there really is an X-Men movie in development at Marvel Studios, under the tentative title of The mutants.

“‎Marvel Studios should not disappoint with previews of ‎‎ ‎‎Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ‎‎and the ‎‎She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes series on Disney+. However, we should not have an avalanche of news in Hall H like there was three years ago.”

Says the website.

“Some sources believe that Marvel is saving its key announcements for the D23 Expo in September, specifically with regards to new projects. There are still things we haven’t seen yet, specifically Fantastic Four‎‎, Blade, and The Mutants.”

For those who don’t remember, speculation around this project emerged in March of last year, and since then, we haven’t had any updates.

The studio’s panel at the event will take place this Saturday at 21:00 (Brasília time).

Directors of Ms. Marvel, Adil El Arbi‎‎ and Bilall Fallah‎‎ confirmed that only Kevin Feige is aware of the plan involving the team.

The series introduced Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as the first mutant from the main timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‎”Kamala’s (Khan) mutation was certainly the best kept secret in the series. We didn’t even know it until we suddenly had a script. So we ask, ‘What is this? What will happen?’ And Kevin (Feige) would say, ‘Just do it, put on the music and that’s it. If you participate in the future of ‎‎Ms. Marvel‎‎, so they’ll know a little more.’ “

they told the TV Line.