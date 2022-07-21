The profile of the voters of Lula and Bolsonaro

This Wednesday, the PDT approved the candidacy of Ciro Gomes for the Presidency of the Republic, at a convention in Brasília. And this Thursday, in São Paulo, the PT will ratify Lula’s candidacy for president and Alckmin for vice. Lula will not be present, because it is merely a formal event. Conventions are like that. I’ve been in Brasilia for 46 years and I’ve always heard it: the convention is to confirm what was decided the day before, among the heads of the party.

Lula is in Pernambuco. I think he’s worried about the candidates there, about the problem between the PT and the Brazilian Socialist Party, and he must be trying to put cold water on the boil. I saw his arrival, very discreet, practically only a few people who were together there. Then he intends to go to the interior of Pernambuco.

Ciro Gomes, at the convention, said that those who do not want Bolsonaro vote for Lula, and those who do not want Lula vote for Bolsonaro. By this he meant that this is not a positive vote, but a vote of rejection. So he would appear as an alternative to both. I understand the strategy, but I think the statement is not complete. Those who vote for Lula love Lula so much that they don’t even want to know what happened in the 14 years of PT’s government – ​​and they are terrified of Bolsonaro. Those who vote for Bolsonaro are those who approve of his three and a half years in government, love Bolsonaro and are afraid that Lula will return to government, do the same thing and even more. There, yes, is the voter’s definition of one and the other. If Ciro’s intention was to present himself as a third way, this only confirms that the real importance belongs to both.

Mercosur rigidity hampers Uruguay’s free trade desires

By the way, Bolsonaro did not go to the Mercosur meeting – which is a future of bureaucracy, it will never be a European Union – and stayed in Brasília, went to watch the game at night. Basically, this Mercosur story leaves Uruguay oppressed between Brazil, mainly, and Argentina. Uruguay is trying to get out like Chile did. Chile, sandwiched between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific, made trade agreements, signed treaties with Asian countries in the time of Pinochet and the “Chicago Boys”, and went ahead. Gained a lot from it.

If the polls take Lula’s victory for granted, why the PT’s despair?

I can see that those who do not believe in the election polls are those who support Lula, because the media that support Lula, and are campaigning against Bolsonaro, are increasingly desperate – as are the militants of the Lula candidacy. Because if Lula has already won, as the polls show, why worry about Bolsonaro?

American and British inflation will soon be higher than Brazil’s

And speaking of concern, have you seen that inflation in the UK and the US is the highest in the last 40 years? And soon it will be bigger than the Brazilian one, reaching 10%. But we Brazilians are used to it and we know how to deal with it. They don’t know, consumers as well as entrepreneurs and investors.

Content edited by: Marcio Antonio Campos