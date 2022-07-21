The series that left Netflix ‘relieved’ to lose just 1 million subscribers

Natalie Sherman and James Clayton

From BBC News

3 hours ago

Credit, Netflix photo caption, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink in the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’

After enjoying a long reign, Netflix struggles to keep its crown. The platform lost nearly 1 million subscribers between April and July. But the giant of streaming I feared losing more.

Asked what stopped a further drop in subscriptions, the company’s chief executive, Reed Hastings, said: “If there was one thing, we could say it was Stranger Things“.

The show’s fourth season was a phenomenal success and may have helped stem the exodus of Netflix customers.

The company in April reported its first loss of subscribers since 2011, news that was followed by hundreds of job cuts and a sharp drop in its share price.

The company loses subscribers because of the growth of its rivals and the price increases for its service.

The new subscriber loss reported on Tuesday (7/19) was the largest in the company’s history. The United States and Canada lead in the number of cancellations, followed by Europe.

Guy Bisson, executive director of Ampere Analysis, said it was “inevitable” that Netflix would start to lose its preeminent position in the market.

“When you’re the leader, there’s only one direction to go, especially when there’s a lot of competitors coming in, which is what Netflix has seen in the last couple of years,” he said.

This represents a sea change for the company, which has enjoyed years of seemingly unstoppable growth that has revolutionized the way people around the world consume entertainment.

Its position as a global giant was consolidated in the pandemic, in 2020. That’s when people were stuck at home with few other entertainment options and started watching series like round six and The Crown.

But as the pandemic has waned, Netflix has struggled to attract new subscribers — as well as retain existing ones, especially with a near-global crisis of rising cost of living.

The company also faces stiff competition from the likes of Apple TV, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+.

More ‘risky’ price increases

Netflix’s decision to raise prices for its service has alienated some subscribers.

A “standard” plan in the US — which allows people in the same household to watch on two devices simultaneously — now costs $15.49.

In January, that price was US$ 14 (R$ 75); in 2019, US$ 11 (R$ 59). In Brazil, standard plans cost R$32.90.

Credit, Noh Juhan | Netflix photo caption, In 2021, the series ‘Round Six’ became the most watched series globally in the history of Netflix

“At some point, they’re going to hit a threshold where a significant number of people are going to say ‘enough is enough,'” Bisson said. “Because of the availability of other services on the market, raising prices is a risky strategy.”

Research suggests that Netflix is ​​succeeding in attracting back a greater share of subscribers who had canceled the service than its rivals.

Many families also continue to say that if they had to choose just one streaming service to subscribe to, they would opt for Netflix.

At the end of June, the company had about 220 million subscribers—far more than its closest competitor.

But the company, long used to posting double-digit growth, is facing its sharpest slowdown in years, with revenue of $7.9 billion from April to June, a growth of just 8.6 billion dollars. % compared to the previous year.

The company’s share price has dropped more than 60% so far this year as investors make pessimistic predictions about its future.

“Netflix’s loss of subscribers was expected, but it remains a sore point for a company that relies entirely on its customers’ subscription revenue,” says Ross Benes, analyst at Insider Intelligence.

“Netflix is ​​still a leader in streaming of video, but unless it finds more franchises that gain great popularity, the company will struggle to stay ahead of competitors who want its crown.”

Shares rose more than 7% after the results were released, with investors relieved that the reported losses were not greater. The company had warned that it could lose up to 2 million subscribers.

Netflix said it wants to launch a new plan that contains ads. And also ban the sharing of passwords — which makes Netflix lose US$ 6 billion (R$ 32.7 billion) a year, according to a study.

Netflix is ​​already charging more for account sharing in some Central and South American countries. She hopes to replicate this model around the world. At its shareholder conference, the company said it was “encouraged by our early learnings” in Latin America.

The company said it expects its cheaper option — which will contain ads — to launch in early 2023, starting in “few markets where ad spend is significant”.

“Like most of our new initiatives, our intent is to implement, listen and learn,” the company says.

The ad plan has the potential to attract both existing customers who are inclined to cancel due to price increases and new families who are hesitant to commit to a subscription, Bisson said.

Strong content is key

“Assuming they get it right — and by that I mean the price and amount of advertising in the plan — it could be a strong strategic move for the company,” Bisson said.

But he said the key task is to ensure that Netflix always has strong content that people want to watch — a job that becomes more difficult as the company strives to reach an ever-widening audience.

New subscriptions in the United States, for example, are coming from an increasingly older audience, with different tastes than younger viewers, who had already embraced streaming when the technology emerged.

“They’re competing more and more for this general audience, so the breadth of content needed becomes much greater, which is why I think many are now complaining that ‘there’s too much [no catálogo] that I don’t like,'” Bisson said. “It’s a very big challenge.”

Netflix needs “more frequent hits,” says Eric Steinberg of Whip Media. He says Netflix may also consider releasing its series over a period of time — rather than entire seasons at once — to keep subscribers longer on the platform.

The company has already taken steps in this direction by releasing episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things in two phases this year, but competition is tough these days, he said.

“They’re not alone in this game anymore,” he said. “In an environment of inflation like the one we are in and also great programming [nas plataformas rivais]people will reassess how much they are willing to pay.”