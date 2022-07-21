The series that left Netflix ‘relieved’ to lose just 1 million subscribers

  • Natalie Sherman and James Clayton
  • From BBC News

Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink in the fourth season of 'Stranger Things'

After enjoying a long reign, Netflix struggles to keep its crown. The platform lost nearly 1 million subscribers between April and July. But the giant of streaming I feared losing more.

Asked what stopped a further drop in subscriptions, the company’s chief executive, Reed Hastings, said: “If there was one thing, we could say it was Stranger Things“.

The show’s fourth season was a phenomenal success and may have helped stem the exodus of Netflix customers.

The company in April reported its first loss of subscribers since 2011, news that was followed by hundreds of job cuts and a sharp drop in its share price.

