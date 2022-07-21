These are the news of the Fiat Pulse 2023 and Fiat Toro

Fiat Toro MY23 (Photo: Disclosure/Stellantis)

Fiat included novelties among the standard items of the Toro pickup and the Pulse SUV in the 2023 line. From now on, the models will share the brand’s new Sound Design, in addition to several updates in comfort, technology and design items.

A new sound experience for the user

“The brand’s new Sound Design applied to the vehicles represents a new sound experience for the user, which offers even more driving pleasure”, says Fiat in a press release.

In 2021, as part of the brand repositioning process, Fiat presented its new “sound identity”.

Toro and Pulse become the brand’s first vehicles to have a Sound Design UX. This means that the user “will have a new, more user-friendly hearing journey, which begins when entering the vehicle, goes through the various stages while driving and goes until leaving the car”, explains the automaker, which informs that, later, other models of the brand will also gradually have this functionality.

The new sound identity of Fiat vehicles was developed by the brand in partnership with the Brazilian company Soundthinkers. According to the automaker, the entire process of creating and developing the initiative was designed and tested together with users.

What is Sound Design

The brand bet on more pleasant and modern sounds to mark each pickup action warning. Activities such as adjusting the settings of the multimedia center, receiving notifications from the center, confirming the configuration of the instrument panel and rescuing pre-defined information gained softer melodies.

The warnings about driving with the handbrake on or without the seat belt, driving with the door open, skipping a gear, parking the vehicle in reverse, turning off the car and opening the door without removing the ignition key, bring audios of louder and more repetitive alerts – precisely to draw the driver’s attention, but without ceasing to be pleasant.

“All the sounds are now more aligned, follow the same identity and were designed to improve the customer’s experience inside the car at all times”, says Fiat in the note.

News for Fiat Toro

In the new 2023 line, in addition to the sound changes, the Fiat Toro 2023 (named by the brand as Toro MY23) brings updates in all versions, starting with the steering wheel, which has the most sophisticated look.

It also has an update to the iTPMS – individual indication of the low pressure tire –, which shows exactly which of the tires is under pressure.

Another novelty is the addition of the Fiat Flag as a label on the Toro seats. In the Endurance version, the truck leaves the factory with darkened hubcaps.

The optional S Design package, which offers a more sophisticated look, is back in the truck. Available in the Freedom Turbo Flex and Diesel versions, it features a premium finish, with bronze details on the interior and matching stitching on the seats, which are finished in leather.

In addition, the Fiat logo on the front grille also has a bronze tone. “S Design” badges appear on the dashboard and front doors.

The configuration also starts to offer other contents, such as santantônio, black side step, keyless enter’n’go, wireless charger and the high-tech kit – which has a rain sensor, twilight sensor and electrochromic rearview mirror.

New color options have also been added for some versions. Volcano and Ranch can now also be configured with the color Gray Sting. Ultra starts to include in its portfolio the Gray Sting, in addition to the Polar White.

Pulse 2023 also has news

Launched in October 2021, the Fiat Pulse quickly consolidated itself in the market, having already achieved more than 10% share in the disputed SUV category, the fastest growing in Brazil. Fiat celebrates the milestone of 50 thousand units produced in its assembly line in Betim (MG).

In addition to the new sound identity, the Fiat Pulse (Pulse MY23) now has new standard items that make the model look more modern and bold. The Drive MT and AT versions leave the factory with new 16” steel wheels and hubcaps. The Audace T200 has a new 16” wheel with darkened paint and a diamond finish.

