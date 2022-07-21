Thiaguinho celebrates Carol Peixinho’s new achievement and melts for his girlfriend: “Proud of you”

Singer Thiaguinho celebrated with his followers the new achievement of his girlfriend, ex-BBB Carol Peixinho. This Wednesday morning (20) he shared his happiness in the Stories of his official Instagram account with a sequence of videos. He recorded the beloved training at the gym before her debut as a presenter.

“Woke up in grade! So proud of you, my love,” he began. “Am I excited, my love? I love you, I love you!”, Peixinho replied. The pagodeiro did not spare praise for the beloved and invited fans to follow the program. “Watch it, don’t miss it every Wednesday at 8 pm,” he warned.

Before, also in Stories, the singer had published a preview of the project, congratulating his girlfriend. “I’m so proud of you, my love! Today you start to occupy a place that is very much yours! One of the most communicative and charismatic people I know in my life! Go out there and shine! Success, my love!”, he anticipated to his friends. followers.

At the academy, the pagodeiro celebrated his debut: “I want to know who will debut today as a presenter?”, he said. Carol Peixinho debuts a travel program that she will host weekly. The former BBB and the singer are officially together since February this year, when they announced the relationship. He was married to actress Fernanda Souza, who congratulated the new couple.