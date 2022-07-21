Third case of monkeypox confirmed in Bahia

Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC

It was confirmed this Wednesday (20) the third case of monkeypox in Bahia. Like the previous two, the patient is from Salvador. The information was released by the Municipal Health Department (SMS). The record has not yet been made official for the Bahia Health Department (Sesab).

According to SMS, the patient is a 31-year-old male. Symptoms began to manifest in him on the 13th of this month. The confirmation of the disease came out this Wednesday, after tests.

According to SMS, he had sudden onset fever, low back pain, rash and headache, but did not need hospitalization and remains in isolation with good evolution at home.

The first confirmed case of monkeypox in the state was that of a 32-year-old man, who began to have symptoms of the disease on June 22 this year. However, confirmation only came out on July 13th.

The second case was another 34-year-old man, who began showing signs of monkeypox on July 2. The confirmation came out on the 14th. There is no updated information about the health status of the two.

How does the transmission happen?

Monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with body fluids, respiratory secretions, skin or mucosal lesions of infected people. There is also a risk of contamination through the use of contaminated materials, such as contaminated towels, bedding and household items and/or contact with animals infected with the virus.

Symptoms

The main symptoms observed in infected individuals are fever, headache, back or muscle pain, inflammation in the lymph nodes, skin lesions, which start on the face and spread throughout the body, mainly affecting the hands and feet.

The virus has an incubation period that can range from five to thirteen days. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms last for 16 to 21 days.

Prevention

Although there is no specific treatment or vaccine for monkeypox, the WHO says that the human smallpox vaccine has been shown to be 85% effective in preventing cases of the disease. Recently, the United States, Germany and France announced that they will implement vaccination plans as a precaution.

When presenting the symptoms of the disease, the orientation of the Municipal Health Department is that the patient seek an urgency and emergency unit. Currently, the municipal network has 16 emergency stations that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

How to notify?

Suspected cases of Monkeypox from Salvador residents must be reported on the Salvador Municipal Health Department website.

Where to look for assistance?

UPA San Antonio (Rome)

UPA San Martin

UPA Barrels

UPA Paripe

Periperi UPA

UPA Valeria

UPA Sprouts

UPA Parque São Cristóvão

Pirajá/Santo Inácio UPA

UPA Itapuã

PA Orlando Imbassahy (Peace District)

PA Alfredo Bureau (Marback)

PA Edson Teixeira (Pernambues)

PA Rodrigo Argolo (Tancredo Neves)

PA San Marcos

PA Maria Conceição Imbassahy (Pau Miúdo)

