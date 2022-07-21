Treasury Direct: fixed rate interest rises to 13.68%; Paper inflation rate for 2026 exceeds title for 2055

Public bond rates operate mixed this Wednesday afternoon (20). Most rates advance, but with less intensity than seen in the morning session.

According to Lucas Visconti, fixed income operator at RB Investimentos, the interest rate market movement today is the realization of a good part of the gains registered in recent days.

He explains that this week, interest rate premiums soared on account of discussions related to the spending cap, fiscal and electoral uncertainty in the country, added to the pressures of US interest rates that ended up affecting rates in emerging nations. However, today the market debate focused on the end of the Selic high cycle.

“The market has projected a terminal Selic rate between 14% and 14.25%, while the Central Bank works with a lower rate towards the end of the cycle”, explains Visconti.

According to the fixed income operator at RB Investimentos, the market expectation is that the downward movement in the yield curve will only start at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024. “But we still have a lot of premium on the future yield curve, similar to the rates seen close to the impeachment of ex-president Dilma”, he says.

Meanwhile, on the international stage, the Central Bank of China (PBoC) today kept the benchmark rates for one-year and five-year loans at 3.7% and 4.45%, in that order, as expected. by the market.

In Europe, attention is focused on the monetary policy decision of the European Central Bank, which will be announced tomorrow (21). The market consensus points out that the adjustment should be 0.25 percentage point.

Within Treasury Direct, rates lost momentum compared to the records seen in the first update of the day. However, they advanced in relation to the previous day’s session.

Fixed rate returns reached 13.68% per year, while inflation-linked bonds had the highest real gain of 6.30%.

The Treasury Prefixed 2029 and the Treasury Prefixed 2033, with semi-annual interest, at 15:34 had an annual return of 13.55% and 13.68%, respectively, higher than the 13.49% and 13.57% seen on Tuesday ( 19).

On the other hand, the 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury offered an annual return of 13.41% today, lower than the 13.45% recorded in the previous session.

On inflation-linked bonds, rates rose between 2 and 4 basis points. Only the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury rate remained stable.

It is noteworthy that the real rate offered by the paper maturing in 2026, in the amount of 6.30%, was higher than the real remuneration offered by the Treasury IPCA +2055, of 6.29%.

Movements similar to this one, in which longer-term bonds offer lower interest rates than shorter-term bonds, are often counterintuitive, since longer-term bonds are more sensitive to fluctuations and changes in the scenario.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Wednesday afternoon (20):

Real suffers the impact of commodity prices again

Brazil has always been an important exporter of commodities. Iron ore, oil, soy and cellulose are some of the main productions in the country and have, for a long time, played a major role in the performance of the local economy, with their prices helping to define the value of the real against other currencies. During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, this dynamic was interrupted – although it is now apparently gaining traction again.

phases of boom of commodities are usually positive for the Brazilian currency, the real, as well as for the assets of the different segments, with the inflow of more foreign funds into the country. Due to the fact that the country exports these products a lot, it is normal when there is an appreciation of the prices of these goods for the trade balance to become more positive, in addition to having a financial flow for the actions of the sector.

This is not what has been seen, however, in recent years. The price of commodities in 2020 and 2021 advanced, but the Brazilian currency did not fully follow.

In late February and early March, when commodity prices exploded because of the Ukraine war, the real went to its 2022 highs, benefiting from higher prices for products such as grains and metals. Now that commodities retreat with the prospect of slower growth in the global economy, the correlation has also appeared and may be gaining strength.

Europe and commodities

On the external scene, financial agents monitor inflation data from the United Kingdom, which showed that the index accelerated in June to a new record in more than 40 years, reaching 9.4% in one year (against 9.1% in May ).

It is the highest figure for the consumer price index (CPI) since April 1982, according to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) released this Wednesday (20).

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected inflation to reach 9.3%.

Germany’s producer price index (PPI) jumped 32.7% in June compared to the same month in 2021, according to data published this Wednesday (20) by Destatis, as the statistics agency is known. from the country.

In May, the annual PPI rate had slowed by 33.6%. Compared to the previous month, the index rose 0.6% in June.

Attention should also be paid to oil prices, which operate lower this Wednesday, pressured by efforts by central banks to control inflation.

Ciro Gomes

The PDT approved, this Wednesday (20), the candidacy of Ciro Gomes, 64, for the Presidency of the Republic. The decision was taken by acclamation at a national convention held at the acronym’s headquarters in Brasília. At the event, powers were also delegated to the party’s National Executive to define the choice of vice on the ticket and the coalitions.

This is the fourth time that Ciro Gomes disputes the position at Palácio do Planalto. Now, he tries to sell himself to the electorate as an alternative to the polarization between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The event, held in a hybrid way at the PDT headquarters, in Brasília, marks the beginning of the season of party conventions among the presidential candidates.

Smoothness of the electoral system

On the local political scene, in a statement to the press published yesterday (19), the US embassy in Brasília stated that the Brazilian elections, “conducted and tested over time by the electoral system and democratic institutions, serve as a model for the nations of the world”. hemisphere and the world”.

The embassy also said that it is confident in the smoothness of the Brazilian electoral process, which should reflect the desire of the Brazilian electorate.

Parliamentarians from opposition parties also presented, the day before (19), a crime report to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in which they asked for the opening of an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a pre-candidate for reelection.

In their justification, they alleged that there was an alleged crime against the Democratic State of Law, crimes of responsibility and electoral crime after statements made by the Chief Executive to ambassadors on Monday (18).

