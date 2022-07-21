UK election: who are the candidates in the race for the post of prime minister

20 July 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face off for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the post of prime minister

The race for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom reached the final stage after an internal vote on Wednesday (20/7) that defined the two finalists for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

The candidates still in the running are former finance minister Rishi Sunak and current foreign secretary Liz Truss. The election comes after the announcement of Boris Johnson’s resignation in early July.

The new prime minister will be chosen by the Conservative Party, which currently holds a majority in the British Parliament. The legend will choose its new leader, who will also occupy the post of premier.

The internal election is carried out in stages, during which the candidates least voted by conservative parliamentarians were eliminated.

In the penultimate round, Sunak and Truss advanced, while Secretary of International Trade, Penny Mordaunt, was eliminated from the contest.

The former finance minister finished that phase in first place, with 137 votes in his favour. Truss came in second with 113 votes to Mordaunt’s 105.

The new prime minister will now be chosen in a vote by the Conservative Party’s 160,000 members, with a result expected on September 5.

Learn more about the two candidates below.

Rishi Sunak

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Rishi Sunak’s resignation as finance minister pressured Boris Johnson’s departure from government

The 42-year-old politician is touted as the favorite to succeed Boris Johnson after his candidacy for leadership drew support from his former cabinet colleagues and he won every stage of the vote so far.

The son of immigrants of Indian origin, he was first elected to Parliament in 2015 and became Johnson’s Treasury Secretary in February 2020.

Within weeks of taking over, he found himself tasked with managing the UK economy right when the pandemic began.

When he promised to do “whatever it took” to help people during the health crisis and announced the £350 billion relief package, his popularity soared in opinion polls across the country. .

But the UK continued to be hit by the economic crisis in the months that followed, and his personal image took a hit when he was fined by police for breaching UK rules. lockdown in June 2020.

Sunak is still regarded as one of the wealthiest lawmakers today and was hit in April this year by speculation by members of the opposition Labor Party about his finances and use of tax havens.

The Independent newspaper published a report in which he was listed as a beneficiary of funds in the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands in 2020. A spokesperson said he “did not acknowledge” the allegations.

He resigned as finance minister on July 5, putting pressure on Johnson to step down from running the country.

Sunak and then-Health Minister Sajid Javid resigned after a scandal involving the appointment of a lawmaker accused of sexual harassment to a government post.

He said stepping down “while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges was not a decision I made easily.”

“However, the public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously,” he said at the time.

Sunak has presented himself as the candidate who will not cut taxes until inflation is under control, unlike most of his rivals.

After the result of Wednesday’s vote, he thanked the support received on social media.

“Grateful that my colleagues have trusted me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message across the country,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, heiress to an Indian billionaire. The couple has two daughters

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Liz Truss has held a wide variety of positions in Parliament

The current chancellor came to the post as the second woman to hold the UK’s Foreign Office.

At 46, he has held a wide variety of positions in Parliament and government and dealt with domestic and international issues, despite his relatively short time in the legislature.

Before being named Chancellor, she was Minister for Women and Equality and preceded her current rival Rishi Sunak as Minister of Finance.

She was also Environment Secretary in the David Cameron government and Secretary of Justice in the mandate of Theresa May.

During the Brexit referendum on Britain’s departure from the European Union, she initially campaigned against it, but later changed her stance, arguing that divorce offered an opportunity to “shake up the way things work”.

As Foreign Secretary, Truss has had to face the complex conflict over the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, which almost puts the post-Brexit UK-EU deal in jeopardy.

She further negotiated the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, two Anglo-Iranian nationals, who were arrested and detained in Iran.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, it took a tough stance, insisting that all Russian forces should be withdrawn from the country.

Truss faced criticism after voicing his support for British individuals who wanted to go to Ukraine to fight alongside local forces.

Married and mother of two, she thanked her party colleagues after the result of Wednesday’s vote.

“Thank you for putting your trust in me. I am ready to face the challenge with energy from day one,” she wrote on Twitter.