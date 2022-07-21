UK election: who are the candidates in the race for the post of prime minister

Abhishek Pratap 9 seconds ago News Comments Off on UK election: who are the candidates in the race for the post of prime minister 0 Views

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face off for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the post of prime minister

The race for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom reached the final stage after an internal vote on Wednesday (20/7) that defined the two finalists for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

The candidates still in the running are former finance minister Rishi Sunak and current foreign secretary Liz Truss. The election comes after the announcement of Boris Johnson’s resignation in early July.

The new prime minister will be chosen by the Conservative Party, which currently holds a majority in the British Parliament. The legend will choose its new leader, who will also occupy the post of premier.

The internal election is carried out in stages, during which the candidates least voted by conservative parliamentarians were eliminated.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Research finds effects of vaccine on menstruation; understand – 07/20/2022 – News

A study with more than 35,000 participants – women and transgender people – indicated that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved