Ukraine minister invites allies to test new weapons in war

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has invited weapons producers to put their new equipment to the test on the battlefield during the country’s war against Russia, saying the territory is “a testing ground”. The statement came yesterday in a conversation with former US ambassador John E. Herst, at the American ‘think tank’ Atlantic Council.

“I would say that Ukraine is now essentially a testing ground. Many weapons are being tested in real battle conditions against the Russian army, which has many modern systems of its own. Electronic weapons, signaling tools, air defenses,” he said. the minister.

“We are sharing all the information with our partners and we are interested in testing modern systems in the fight against the enemy. We are also inviting manufacturers to test their new products here, new types of equipment”, he continued.

The statement came after Herst questioned the Ukrainian about feedback to US arms producers, or those of other allies, that they have been sending to Ukraine in response to the use of their weapons in innovative ways during the war.

At a time in the war in which Ukrainian troops continue to receive military support from the United States and other NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) powers, the minister said that this is a “great opportunity” for arms producers.

“For our partners it is a great opportunity to test the equipment, give us the tools, we will finish the job, you will have the information”, he says.

One of the weapons sent to Ukraine is the Himars missile launcher of US origin. Armament gave Kiev a new impetus on the battlefield.

In his traditional evening communiqué, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been able to “inflict significant logistical losses” against the Russians, “increasing the difficulty for Russian troops to hold positions in captured territory” — especially in eastern Ukraine, the main focus of the war at the time.