Understand how Tricolor wants to hire Galoppo without repeating ‘Dani Alves case’

São Paulo has already had conversations with Banfield and with Giuliano Galoppo himself to sign the 23-year-old midfielder. As it is going through a serious financial crisis and knows that the youngster will cost a significant amount, Tricolor is looking for money from outside the club to make the Argentine’s arrival possible. But, although it seeks investors, the board is certain that it will not repeat what happened with Daniel Alves.

São Paulo’s top management wants first to close deals with sponsors, who already have a partnership with the club or not and who are willing to invest in a stronger team, in order, then, to complete the negotiation with Banfield by Giuliano Galoppo, making precisely the opposite movement to the hiring of Daniel Alves.

In August 2019, the management of Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva, Leco, starred in one of the great recent transfers in Brazilian football. Daniel Alves was announced as the new reinforcement of São Paulo, which promised to pay the high salary of the right-back with the help of “investors”.

The fact is that these investors never arrived, and the club, unable to pay Daniel Alves’ high salary without help and having its financial situation worsened by the pandemic, started to accumulate a millionaire debt with the right-back, who wore shirt 10. in Sao Paulo.

Recently, Argentine media came to report that São Paulo had agreed to pay 8 million dollars (R$ 42 million) for Giuliano Galoppo, something that the tricolor board vehemently denied, categorizing the value as far above the club’s reality.

Giuliano Galoppo is seen by São Paulo’s coaching staff as a very versatile midfielder, capable of playing the roles of first and second midfielder, as well as a more advanced midfielder. He also stands out for being used to scoring goals. This season, for example, the Argentine has scored eight times in 27 matches, as well as two assists.

Upcoming Tricolor games: 🗓 20/07 (Wednesday), 20:30

🆚 International

🏟 Riverside

✈️ Porto Alegre (RS) 🗓 7/23 (Saturday), 7pm

🆚 Goiás

🏟 Morumbi

🏠 Sao Paulo (SP) 🗓 27/07 (Wednesday) or 28/07 (Thursday)

🆚 America-MG

🏟 Morumbi

🏠 Sao Paulo (SP)#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/FhC87ZRNFe — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) July 19, 2022

