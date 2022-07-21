Understand the relationship between insane heat, ‘2022 emoji’ and disease that is killing Europe

A contest that chooses the most representative emoji of each year made the “melting face emoji” the most “face” of 2022. In a poll on Twitter, promoted by Word Emoji Awards profilethe winner was announced.

The grand finale took place between the crying face emoji and the melting face emoji, which won with 54.9% of the votes. It is often used sarcastically on the internet. Another connotation given to the image is of a very serious problem experienced in Europe, which may have cases in Brazil: deaths from heat and the wave of rising temperatures.

heat in europe

The Met Office, a UK national weather service), described the heat forecast coming from France and Spain as “absolutely unprecedented”. They recommended that the public treat the heat wave as a storm warning and consider changing plans.

In Spain alone, according to the MoMo of the Carlos 3° Health Institute, 510 people died from July 10 to 15. Family and community doctor Mayara Floss explains that deaths are not only recorded in Europe.

“There are some diseases called heat stress. It is a disease that has several mechanisms. Our body can withstand up to a certain temperature. Some people can no longer adapt and the system begins to collapse, which we call hyperthermia. This can even lead to a coma.

Floss points out that people also die for the same reason in Brazil, but warns that the subject is not discussed much here. The people most sensitive to diseases are the elderly, children and those who already have comorbidities and chronic diseases, points out the professional.

Symptoms

According to the doctor, the symptoms can appear in several ways. There are people who faint, run out of energy, have a rise in body temperature, swelling of the legs and cramps. As a warning sign, Floss lists the rise in body temperature in the face of high external temperatures, which are not common in that environment, what we call “heat waves”.

The main care, in addition to good hydration, is to go to cooler places. Prevention, according to her, is precisely the increase in green areas, smarter cities, with less concrete and more designed.

Logging

One of the causes of the high temperatures pointed out by the doctor Mayara Floss, who studies planetary health, is deforestation. At the end of May, indicators pointed out that the Atlantic Forest continues to suffer damage in Brazil. In addition to losses across the country, Santa Catarina also has deforestation indicators. According to research released by Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica and INPE (National Institute for Space Research), the state is among the five that most deforested: 750 hectares were lost in the 2020/2021 biennium.

The indicators inform that, in Brazil, 21,642 hectares of deforested reserve were recorded. The value is 66% higher than the period between 2019 and 2020 and 90% higher than the period 2017-2018.

According to a survey released by FioCruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) climate change is among the top ten threats to global health listed by the WHO (World Health Organization). With the global increase in temperature, projections indicate that there will be an intensification of heat stress in humans, especially in tropical regions.