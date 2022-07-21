Understand what to do when debt starts to affect your mental health

There are many internal and external actors that end up interfering with people’s well-being. Human behavior is complex and stimulates new questions and answers according to the historical and social context. The decisions made on a day-to-day basis reflect the domestic needs of each one, however, the lack of control in relation to their own goals results in serious problems.

From cognitive changes to moments of nervousness, the lack of money makes most people live full of worries. However, this scenario is both a cause and a symptom of indebtedness. According to the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, with a 2019 survey, 93% spend more than normal on episodes of stress.

The search for balance involves issues such as people’s financial situation

The SPC (Credit Protection Service) observed that anxiety persists in six out of ten indebted Brazilians. Anguish generates compulsive attitudes and feeds a vicious cycle of hopelessness. Addiction to alcohol and drugs is often a dangerous outlet that worsens the family structure, preventing the recovery of those with the red name.

Not to mention that the conflict requires solutions pertaining to public health, it is up to everyone to help those who need help. Friends or acquaintances should be advised to seek qualified support. And those who are experiencing difficult times cannot, in any way, neglect mental health and adopt self-destructive positions.