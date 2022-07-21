Unimed Teresina: Advance scheduling ensures more agility in service | SOS Unimed

Service to Unimed Teresina beneficiaries can be faster with authorization and advance appointments. Unimed Teresina has a wide, diverse and easily accessible accredited network in all areas of the city.
For more agility in carrying out exams and consultations wherever the beneficiary chooses, just call the clinic or laboratory and schedule the service.
With the scheduling, the client guarantees agility in the accomplishment of consultations and exams. — Photo: Disclosure
For appointments and exams at Unimed Ilhotas Hospital (HUI), scheduling can be done via WhatsApp 2107-8000, Unimed Life app or via the website www.unimedteresina.com.br/agendamentoconsultas.
Only after authorization and scheduling should the beneficiary go to the laboratory or clinic to be treated. This ensures more comfort and better organization in carrying out exams and consultations. If you have any questions, just call or WhatsApp: 2107-8000.
Unimed Primavera Hospital and Ilhotas Unit
Technical Director: Dr. Rafael Correia Lima (CRM-PI 3681)
Children’s Emergency Care – Parnaíba
Technical Director: Edgard dos Santos Verás Júnior (CRM-PI 2278)