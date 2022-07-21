Urgency to buy blood bag

You can help via Pix using the key: [email protected] copy link Key copied!

Hello friends, family and those who support the cause,

My mother has pancreatic cancer and is in need of blood bags.

This week she felt sick after chemotherapy and we tried to get a place at the SUS in São Carlos, as the doctor evaluated that she would not be able to be transported to the Jau Cancer Hospital, where she is being treated.

However, due to the negligence of Santa Casa de São Carlos that left my mother in a corridor, without medication, without care, we decided to transfer her to Norden (private hospital in São Carlos).

Today we were informed that she will need blood bags and be admitted to the ICU.

Who has never heard: “Donate blood, donate life”. Being supportive, helping others, an act of love and a commendable attitude, as well as fundamental to saving lives. Since blood has no chemical substitute yet.

Law 10.205/01 in its art. 14 and subsections, determines that donated blood is to serve the population, must be voluntary, unpaid donation, and prohibits commercialization. Therefore, if the donation is free, it is possible to imagine that, also, when you need it, you will have access to blood for free.

However, today, to our surprise, we learned that when the recipient is hospitalized in a private hospital, in addition to taking on the commitment to indicate donors, upon leaving the hospital, he will discover that the bags of blood donated now cost up to R$ 28,000 per liter, depending on the hospital unit.

Therefore, despite the legal prohibition on the commercialization of blood and its derivatives, the foundations and associations of Blood Banks, which receive their, mine, our blood through donations, treat it, extract and separate its blood components and that do not may have a commercial character and do not seek profit according to the Civil Code,

However, in fact, marketing the blood under the allegation, or, covering it with a legal character in the guise that it is a charge for the treatment of blood and not a charge for blood.

That’s why we decided to create this online crowdfunding to ask for your contribution/collaboration in the purchase of blood bags (in São Carlos value of 1,600.00 one thousand and six hundred reais per liter) and help with my mother’s treatment so that she can improve and be transported to the Amaral Carvalho Hospital in Jau, where there are prepared, qualified professionals who offer humanized treatment to their patients.

We are grateful to everyone for their contributions.