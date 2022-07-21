Using your cell phone a lot can hinder weight loss; understand

Maintaining some habits early in the day can either help or hinder good nutrition and the weight loss process.
Have you ever thought about how much the cell phone interferes with your health care? Social media not only “steals” time — which you could use to exercise or prepare healthy meals — it also generates stress, anxiety, sadness and agitation, feelings that can interfere with your food choices, leading to overindulgence in unhealthy foods. .
Therefore, putting your smartphone aside in the morning and prioritizing activities that allow you to stay calmer in the following hours can help with weight loss.
- Try taking a few minutes to meditate, read a book, listen to music, and relax.
- Avoid using any kind of screen or even taking notes during breakfast and breakfast. This distracts the brain, causing it to focus on two or more things at once. When you don’t focus on what you eat, it’s harder to realize that you’re full, in addition to not enjoying food and not chewing optimally.
Being more conscious during the act of eating helps in the weight loss process because the body more effectively produces hormones that give the brain satiety signals: “it’s good”, “I’m satisfied”, “I don’t need to eat anymore” .
