Vale (VALE3) bitter drop of 20% in three months; understand the reasons

For analysts, the short-term scenario should remain difficult as China, the world’s largest iron ore buyer, adopts lockdowns to contain Covid-19.

At the end of first quarter 2022, companies in the commodities sector were experiencing a very positive moment. Vale’s shares (VALE3), for example, had a jump of 27.2% in the period, from R$ 75.11 with which they started the year to end the last March trading session at R$ 95.60.

At the time, the price of iron ore had soared, with the ton being traded close to US$ 150 in a scenario marked by the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine and supply bottlenecks caused by the rainy season at the beginning of the year.

The results of the first quarter made the most optimistic ones dream about the possibility that Vale’s results in the accumulated of 2022 would surpass the record profit of R$ 121.2 billion achieved in 2021. Now, however, this scenario seems much less likely.

If the first three months of the year were marked by an increase of almost 30% in actions of the mining company, the following three months saw falls. VALE3 dropped 19.92% between April and June, ending the first half at R$76.56. But the lows did not stop there: the shares closed Wednesday (20) at R$ 67.39, a drop of 11.98% in July alone and 10.23% in the year.

In this article, we explain why the difficult short-term scenario does not change the buy recommendation for Vale.

The reasons for the reversal of that very positive scenario for the mining company come mainly from the other side of the planet. THE Chinathe largest buyer of iron ore in the world, has once again adopted lockdowns in the country to contain the increase in new cases of Covid-19 – closing its large metropolises, ports and interrupting distribution chains.

“In the first quarter, Vale was surfing a moment of momentary supply restriction caused by the conflict in Ukraine, at the same time that the covid situation in China showed signs of improvement. However, with the stronger covid zero policies and restrictions that seem to have no effect to contain the disease’s advances in the country, they fuel uncertainties about when the lockdown will actually end there “, explains Gabriel Tinem, analyst in the sector of mining, steel and telecommunications by Genial Investimentos.

The policy of lockdowns adopted by China generates uncertainty regarding the pace of economic activity there and, therefore, the continuity of demand for ore of iron. In the last thirty days alone, the price of a ton of the commodity dropped from US$ 133.47 to US$ 104.76 – a devaluation of 21.5%.

“Chinese steelmakers had been operating at a utilization rate above 90% until mid-April. But in late May and early June this rate dropped to 85%. That alone was enough to see a stir in the market”, says Ilan Arbetman, analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

At a time when markets are already stressed due to rising interest rates and high inflation in developed countries, disruptions in the Chinese economy exacerbate a trend of cooling down in global activity.

This scenario would generally reduce demand for commodities and negatively impact companies like Vale.

And it is this impression that is also helping to put further pressure on mining and steel stocks. For Renato Chanes, an analyst at Ágora Investimentos, there is currently a dichotomy between market sentiment and the foundation of investments in investment companies. commodities metals such as Vale. “From a fundamentals perspective, we continue to see a balance between supply and demand,” he says.

From a sentiment point of view, however, there is great market concern about economic activity in China and the impacts that the continuity of the zero covid policy could have on markets. “This will have a natural impact on economic activity. But the market seems to perpetuate this scenario”, points out Chanes.

With all these uncertainties at play, the optimistic expectation of another record year for Vale has been left behind. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that 2022 will be a bad year for the mining company.

For the Ágora analyst, 2021 was quite atypical, with demands dammed up because of the pandemic and the price of ore above the historical average. Therefore, it cannot serve as a basis for comparison. “Maybe at the beginning of the year expectations were more positive, which made the market more euphoric. In 2022 Vale is expected to deliver volumes similar to last year, but the price of ore has dropped, so the result tends to be a little weaker,” he explains.

The outlook after Q2 numbers

Vale released on Tuesday (19) the production and sales report for the second quarter of the year, which showed how the troubled scenario is impacting the company.

Iron ore production in the period was 74 million tonnes, down 1.2% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 4% below the market consensus, which had expected production close to 77 million tonnes.

Sales of the commodity totaled 64 million tons, 2.3% less than the same period last year.

“The lower-than-expected production was explained by restrictions in the supply chain as a result of the activities of homogenizing inventories in Ponta da Madeira to adjust the humidity levels, and by the sale of operations in the Central-West System”, explains, in a report, Andre Vidal, head of oil, gas and basic materials at XP.

The lower numbers made Vale review the total iron ore production guidance it had set for 2022, reducing the target from 320 to 335 million tons to 310 to 320 million by the end of the year. The review was read negatively by the market, which made the mining company’s shares fall 2.16% on Wednesday (20).

To beat the maximum guidance, the company’s second half will have to be stronger and overcome, at least in part, the same problems that made the mining company’s numbers fall in the period. And the main factor in Vale’s path will again be the scenario in China.

There, the government has been announcing measures to stimulate the economy and keep demand high even in the event of new lockdowns. “Several stimulus measures have already been announced, from consumer credit to purchases of steel inventories to hold the price. We have the vision that the Chinese economy will recover and there is an improvement to be captured”, points out Renato Chanes, from Ágora.

The stimulus is an attempt by the Chinese Communist Party to heat up the economy and deliver the promised 5.5% growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). On Friday (15) the country released official data showing that economic growth lost momentum in the second quarter, with a rise of 0.4% over the same period of the previous year.

For analysts, the projection of GDP growth above 5% has become more difficult to achieve, but the outlook is still not entirely negative for mining and steel companies. “If you get faster in the second half of the year, with China heading for a 4% or 4.5% increase in the year, it is possible to revitalize the industry and put an end to the major concerns in force. The big question is whether we will continue to see these interruptions due to covid-19”, explains Ilan Arbetman, from Ativa.

As China is a major player in the dynamics of commodities, especially ore, the continuation of lockdowns could harm companies in the sector. On the other hand, an improvement in this scenario is not ruled out if the transmission of covid-19 in the country is controlled. “There is a possibility of strong appreciation accompanied by iron ore if China gives more concrete indications of the exit from its lockdowns, as well as its stimulus programs”, highlights Gabriel Tinem, from Genial.

