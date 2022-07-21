Vale’s dividends for 2022

× Disclosure

This Tuesday (19), Vale (VALE3) released its production for the first half of this year and the expectation for the end of the year 2022. Discover, in this article, what to expect from the Brazilian mining company.

With iron ore still at high levels compared to the historical average, Vale produced 137 million tons of the commodity in the first half of 2022, 3.7% below the previous year, due to the higher volume of rains in the first three months of this year, as you can see in the table below:

However, with an iron ore that was around US$ 137 a ton during the first half of the year and with an average dollar of R$ 5.19, We expect Vale to generate operating cash flow of R$82 billion in the first stage of 2022.

Considering that the guidance of the company is to produce 315 million tons, as you can see in the table above, it should produce another 178 million tons in the second half.

If the dollar remains around the current BRL 5.40 and iron ore is around the current 100 USD per ton, Vale will generate something like BRL 52 billion in additional cash, thus reaching BRL 134 billion in cash in 2022. Considering the payment of income-related taxes, We estimate that net income for Vale this year will be approximately R$88 billionwhich can be used to distribute dividends and buy back shares.

If management uses 100% of the profit in the form of dividends, the remuneration to Vale’s shareholders would be around 25% in 2022.

João AbdouniCNPI analyst at Inv Publications.

