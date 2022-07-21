Vidal shares image at Ninho do Urubu and excites Flamengo fans

Chilean improves the physical part in Rio while the squad is in Brasilia to catch Juventude

One of Flamengo’s biggest recent signings, Chilean Arturo Vidal never ceases to excite the red-black crowd. The steering wheel used Instagram, this Wednesday (20), to show the space dedicated to him at CT Ninho do Urubu, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where Mengão trains and concentrates.

The 35-year-old Chilean posted a quick video with some crowns representing his nickname ‘King’. In the photo chosen by Flamengo for the locker room, one was selected of Vidal putting three fingers on his face, in the style in which he celebrates his goals.

Vidal was hired and announced by Mengão earlier this month. The Chilean started training only in the last week and is still improving the physical part. That’s why he didn’t travel to Brasília, where Flamengo will face Juventude, this Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

Arturo was at Internazionale de Milan (ITA), but terminated and agreed with Mais Querido a contract valid until the end of 2023. Before the Italian team, he also played for Colo Colo (CHI), Bayer Leverkusen (ALE) and Bayern de Munich (ALE), Barcelona (ESP) and Juventus, also from Italy. Vidal won two Copa America for the Chilean national team and a possible debut for Fla is against Atlético-GO, on July 30th, for the opening of the return of the Brasileirão.