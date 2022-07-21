Virgin River season 5 is confirmed! Check out what we know – Geek Journey

Months after having its development officially confirmed, the Virgin River season 4 was recently launched by Netflix. And so, now questions about its future are also beginning to emerge through the public.

Virgin River season 5 is now confirmed

If you’ve watched all the episodes of Virgin River season 4which in turn were launched by the Netflix on July 20, 2022, so you’re certainly already looking for details on the series’ future. And right from the start we made it very clear: yes, the 5th season has already been officially confirmed.

The announcement in question was made by the streaming platform during the month of September 2021 on its social networks (you can check it here)thus demonstrating to the public that the drama series is still on the rise and worthy of the gamble status that has been achieved since its first season.

New showrunner for the series is set

With the development of Virgin River season 5 already confirmed, the official account of the series on instagram revealed that the production of the episodes has already been underway in the last few days. In addition, the post in question also highlighted the arrival of Patrick Sean Smith as the series’ new showrunner.

Check out the text below:

“Our cast at a table read for SEASON 5. Yes, you heard that right, folks. We’ve already started production on SEASON 5! Plus, meet our adorable new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith. We can’t WAIT for you to see what we have in development. Don’t forget, though, that Season 4 is just 2 days away. See you soon!!”

Cast: Who Will Be in Virgin River Season 5?

As you already know, the series Virgin River count with Alexandra Breckenridge (This is Us, The Walking Dead) and Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy, Miracles from Heaven, Everest) like its protagonists. In such a way, the duo is expected to return to their roles of Melinda Monroe and Jack Sheridan for the new episodes.

Other names that can also be pointed out as part of the cast of the new season are Annette O’Toole (Hope), Michelle Logan (Paige), Barbara Pollard (Melissa Montgomery) Colin Lawrence (Preacher)and Kai Bradbury (Denny).

Taking into account the events of the series, as well as the size of its cast, it is still possible that the 5th season of Virgin River count on more returns and also additions of new names as always.

premiere forecast

With the development of the 5th season of Virgin River having already been confirmed, obviously questions about a forecast for its release are also beginning to arise. However, this at the moment seems to be something complicated to predict.

One of the reasons for this involves precisely the fact that the series does not have a great deal of work in its post-production when compared to titles like Stranger Things and The Witcher. Which, in this case, could speed up your launch process.

At this point it seems unlikely to believe that two seasons of Virgin River will be launched in less than a year, but it is always worth remembering that the Netflix has done this in the past when it released seasons 2 and 3 just 6-7 months apart.

With all this placed between the possibilities, the most certain thing would be to bet on a premiere of the 5th season of Virgin River to mid-2023. In other words, making the series fulfill its traditional 1-year gap between the current season’s releases and the next episodes.

Check out the trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXuTRPHSGS0