Vitamin B6 supplements may reduce anxiety, study says

posted on 07/20/2022 16:24



Study shows that vitamin B6 helps the body produce a specific chemical messenger – (credit: Freepik/jcomp)

One solution to reducing anxiety and depression may be high doses of vitamin B6 supplements, according to research from the University of Reading in the UK. The research results were published in the scientific journal Human Psychopharmacology: Clinical and Experimental on Tuesday (7/19).

According to David Field, one of the authors of the text, the functioning of the brain depends on a delicate balance between excitatory neurons that carry information and inhibitory neurons, which prevent uncontrolled activity. “Recent theories have connected mood disorders and some other neuropsychiatric conditions with a disturbance of this balance, often in the direction of elevated levels of brain activity,” he explains.

The study shows that vitamin B6 helps the body produce a specific chemical messenger that inhibits impulses in the brain and links this calming effect with reduced anxiety among participants.

More than 300 people were randomly given vitamin B6 or B12 supplements well in excess of the recommended daily intake (approximately 50 times the recommended daily allowance) or placebo, and took one a day with food for a month.

Thus, the researchers were able to analyze the effects of the vitamin on the body. Vitamin B12 had little effect compared to placebo during the test period, but vitamin B6 made a statistically reliable difference.





Vitamins B6 are known to increase the body’s production of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), a chemical that blocks impulses between nerve cells in the brain, and in the study researchers identified elevated levels of GABA among participants who took vitamin supplements. vitamin — supporting the theory that B6 was responsible for reducing anxiety.

“It is important to recognize that this research is at an early stage and the effect of vitamin B6 on anxiety in our study was quite small compared to what you would expect from medication. However, nutrition-based interventions produce far fewer unpleasant side effects than drugs, and therefore, in the future, people may prefer these interventions,” says Field.

He further points out that more research is needed to identify other nutritional measures that may benefit mental well-being and allow different dietary interventions to be combined in the future to provide better outcomes.