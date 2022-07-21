Vitria places Corinthians as the best home team in the Brazilian; team has the best defense at home

Corinthians beat Coritiba 3-1 last Wednesday and is following the leader of the Brasileirão. The result also guaranteed Timão the position of best home team of the competition.

So far, in nine games played inside the Neo Química Arena in this first round, Corinthians has six wins and three draws. The alvinegra team has not been defeated in Itaquera even once since the beginning of the competition.

According to a survey of SofaScore, the numbers are still extremely positive and give Timão the best defense in the Brazilian Championship playing at home. Vítor Pereira’s team scored 13 goals in those nine matches and conceded just three.

The total use of Corinthians at home is 77.8%. The survey also computed 14 great chances built by Corinthians, against eight great chances given by the team.

One game away from closing the first round, Corinthians is the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship, with 32 points. Timão is just one point behind Palmeiras, leader of the championship – the rival still enters the field this Thursday to fulfill the 18th round.

Another team that will still enter the field this Thursday is Atlético-MG. With 31 points added, if the miners beat Cuiabá, they would push Timão to third place.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 33 17 9 6 two 28 12 16 65 2nd Corinthians 32 18 9 5 4 21 18 3 59 3rd Fluminense 31 18 9 4 5 27 19 8 57 4th Atletico-PR 31 18 9 4 5 24 18 6 57 5th Atlético-MG 31 17 8 7 two 25 17 8 61 6th International 30 18 7 9 two 26 18 8 56 7th Flamengo 27 18 8 3 7 24 17 7 50 8th Red Bull Bragantino 27 18 7 6 5 29 21 8 50 9th saints 25 18 6 7 5 22 16 6 46 10th Sao Paulo 25 18 5 10 3 25 21 4 46 11th Ceará 24 18 5 9 4 20 18 two 44 12th Botafogo 21 18 6 3 9 17 24 -7 39 13th Hawaii 21 18 6 3 9 19 28 -9 39 14th Goiás 21 18 5 6 7 18 22 -4 39 15th cuiabá 19 17 5 4 8 13 18 -5 37 16th coritiba 19 18 5 4 9 21 29 -8 35 17th America-MG 18 17 5 3 9 12 21 -9 35 18th Atlético-GO 17 18 4 5 9 18 27 -9 31 19th Strength 14 18 3 5 10 15 23 -8 26 20th Youth 13 18 two 7 9 15 32 -17 24

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

