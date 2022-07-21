Vitria places Corinthians as the best home team in the Brazilian; team has the best defense at home

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Vitria places Corinthians as the best home team in the Brazilian; team has the best defense at home 1 Views

Corinthians beat Coritiba 3-1 last Wednesday and is following the leader of the Brasileirão. The result also guaranteed Timão the position of best home team of the competition.

So far, in nine games played inside the Neo Química Arena in this first round, Corinthians has six wins and three draws. The alvinegra team has not been defeated in Itaquera even once since the beginning of the competition.

According to a survey of SofaScore, the numbers are still extremely positive and give Timão the best defense in the Brazilian Championship playing at home. Vítor Pereira’s team scored 13 goals in those nine matches and conceded just three.

The total use of Corinthians at home is 77.8%. The survey also computed 14 great chances built by Corinthians, against eight great chances given by the team.

One game away from closing the first round, Corinthians is the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship, with 32 points. Timão is just one point behind Palmeiras, leader of the championship – the rival still enters the field this Thursday to fulfill the 18th round.

Another team that will still enter the field this Thursday is Atlético-MG. With 31 points added, if the miners beat Cuiabá, they would push Timão to third place.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees331796two28121665
2ndCorinthians32189542118359
3rdFluminense31189452719857
4thAtletico-PR31189452418657
5thAtlético-MG311787two2517861
6thInternational301879two2618856
7thFlamengo27188372417750
8thRed Bull Bragantino27187652921850
9thsaints25186752216646
10thSao Paulo251851032521446
11thCeará24185942018two44
12thBotafogo21186391724-739
13thHawaii21186391928-939
14thGoiás21185671822-439
15thcuiabá19175481318-537
16thcoritiba19185492129-835
17thAmerica-MG18175391221-935
18thAtlético-GO17184591827-931
19thStrength141835101523-826
20thYouth1318two791532-1724

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Neo Qumica Arena and Brazilian Championship.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

“Probable destination is Japan”; Palmeiras does not stop at Veron and is close to selling another striker

palm trees Palmeiras fans are criticizing the board for the delay in looking for new …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved