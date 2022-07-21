Vitria places Corinthians as the best home team in the Brazilian; team has the best defense at home

Corinthians beat Coritiba 3-1 last Wednesday and is following the leader of the Brasileirão. The result also guaranteed Timão the position of best home team of the competition.
So far, in nine games played inside the Neo Química Arena in this first round, Corinthians has six wins and three draws. The alvinegra team has not been defeated in Itaquera even once since the beginning of the competition.
According to a survey of SofaScore, the numbers are still extremely positive and give Timão the best defense in the Brazilian Championship playing at home. Vítor Pereira’s team scored 13 goals in those nine matches and conceded just three.
The total use of Corinthians at home is 77.8%. The survey also computed 14 great chances built by Corinthians, against eight great chances given by the team.
One game away from closing the first round, Corinthians is the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship, with 32 points. Timão is just one point behind Palmeiras, leader of the championship – the rival still enters the field this Thursday to fulfill the 18th round.
Another team that will still enter the field this Thursday is Atlético-MG. With 31 points added, if the miners beat Cuiabá, they would push Timão to third place.
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|33
|17
|9
|6
|two
|28
|12
|16
|65
|2nd
|Corinthians
|32
|18
|9
|5
|4
|21
|18
|3
|59
|3rd
|Fluminense
|31
|18
|9
|4
|5
|27
|19
|8
|57
|4th
|Atletico-PR
|31
|18
|9
|4
|5
|24
|18
|6
|57
|5th
|Atlético-MG
|31
|17
|8
|7
|two
|25
|17
|8
|61
|6th
|International
|30
|18
|7
|9
|two
|26
|18
|8
|56
|7th
|Flamengo
|27
|18
|8
|3
|7
|24
|17
|7
|50
|8th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|27
|18
|7
|6
|5
|29
|21
|8
|50
|9th
|saints
|25
|18
|6
|7
|5
|22
|16
|6
|46
|10th
|Sao Paulo
|25
|18
|5
|10
|3
|25
|21
|4
|46
|11th
|Ceará
|24
|18
|5
|9
|4
|20
|18
|two
|44
|12th
|Botafogo
|21
|18
|6
|3
|9
|17
|24
|-7
|39
|13th
|Hawaii
|21
|18
|6
|3
|9
|19
|28
|-9
|39
|14th
|Goiás
|21
|18
|5
|6
|7
|18
|22
|-4
|39
|15th
|cuiabá
|19
|17
|5
|4
|8
|13
|18
|-5
|37
|16th
|coritiba
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|21
|29
|-8
|35
|17th
|America-MG
|18
|17
|5
|3
|9
|12
|21
|-9
|35
|18th
|Atlético-GO
|17
|18
|4
|5
|9
|18
|27
|-9
|31
|19th
|Strength
|14
|18
|3
|5
|10
|15
|23
|-8
|26
|20th
|Youth
|13
|18
|two
|7
|9
|15
|32
|-17
|24
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Neo Qumica Arena and Brazilian Championship.