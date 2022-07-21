‘Want to go all the way’, says actor

If Tenório (Murilo Benício) already feels uncomfortable with the questions of Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) or with the fashion sung by Trindade (Gabriel Sater) that refer to his past, in “Pantanal”, he can already expect worse days. One of his sons, Roberto (Cauê Campos), has been researching much more concrete data about his father’s history and, in the next chapters, will not allow himself to be manipulated by the land grabbers.

Read more: Maria Bruaca becomes Eugênio’s helper in the hut: ‘You will be cured’

— Roberto ”turns the key”. In his mind, it is very clear that it was his father (who committed crimes such as murder). He knows he can’t trust him. So much so that he is in a hurry to reveal what he knows, but he will face barriers. He is definitely not the same person anymore — summarizes Cauê about the “detective” side of the character.

After the discovery, the young man even wants to stay in São Paulo, far from his family that lives in the Pantanal. But he will be outvoted, since everyone else, including his father, is interested in seeing the São Paulo family concentrated on the farm. The climate amidst beautiful nature, however, will not be enough to calm the boy.

“He does not abandon this matter. He winds it up to see how far Tenorio is able to go. He wants to prove who he is and take it to the end,” says the interpreter.

Zuleica (Aline Borges), Marcelo (Lucas Leto), Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Caue Campos) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/ Rede Globo / Publicity

What he doesn’t imagine, however, is that his quest for the truth will be curbed in the most brutal way. Roberto will die at the hands of a hired killer hired precisely by his father for another job. This scene, by the way, was modified in the current version of the novel. Originally, Roberto died devoured by an anaconda.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s the first time I’ve died in a job. It has a whole symbolism, this question of how I’m going to be and with whom. I hope it’s very beautiful – envisions the actor, who should record the tragic outcome this week.

Another change from the 1990 version, from TV Manchete, to today’s version is the fact that the farmer’s second family is black. Right at the beginning of the work, this group created a WhatsApp group with the author Bruno Luperi, who signs the adaptation, and with the writer and professor specialized in Afro-Brazilian studies Renato Noguera. There, they discuss approaches to scenes that talk about the issue of racism in the current plot.

— Bruno wanted to see how we wanted to convey this story. Apart from the contributions that take place there, we present others to the direction. This freedom and openness we have in this project is incredible — praises Cauê.