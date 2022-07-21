Watch! These signs indicate that you are drinking too little water.

Drink water it is essential for the human body, our organism is able to survive longer without food, but without water things are not quite like that. It is an element present in all living organisms. It acts in the transport of substances such as oxygen, nutrients and mineral salts, it is also essential for the elimination of toxic substances through the urine.

Keeping hydrated ensures the proper functioning of our body, as we naturally lose fluids throughout the day. Approximately 2 to 2.5 liters of water are expelled through sweat, urine, feces and breathing.

Signs you’re drinking too little water

Any of the symptoms below may indicate that we are low on water in the body.

feel very thirsty

Dry skin

Dark yellow colored urine

Constipation

Headache

Cramp

Joint pain or discomfort

feeling of hunger

Tiredness

Somnolence

Digestive system problems

Dizziness

blood pressure drop

Increase in heart rate

In order not to suffer from these problems, it is recommended to drink at least two liters of water a day, as this is the amount that ensures that our metabolism can fulfill all its functions.

When ingesting some types of food, we must increase the consumption of water, for example, eating foods that are rich in fiber, if you do not drink enough water, there is a great risk of causing constipation.

On colder winter days, the feeling of thirst is not usually apparent, so some people tend to drink little water.

If you are the type of person who forgets to drink water, always keep a bottle of water close by, so even taking small sips will help you avoid dehydration.

Also, you can make fruit water, just put it in a jar and add lemon, strawberry, mint, rosemary, cloves and cinnamon. Finally, an efficient alternative is to use free apps with configurable reminders to drink water throughout the day.

Any trick to maintain hydration is worth it, your health will thank you.