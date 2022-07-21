WEG (WEGE3) brings solid results, but analysts warn of falling margins; stocks fall

The electric motor manufacturer WEG (WEGE3) released its results for the second quarter of 2022 early this Wednesday (20th). expected, but analysts also highlighted that the company saw its growth slowing.

As a result, around 12:30 pm (Brasília time) this Wednesday, the company’s common shares fell 3.86%, to R$ 25.92. “WEG presented good results, in our view. (…) On the other hand, we see the contraction of returns as the main factor of concern for the results, which helps to explain the negative performance of the shares after the announcement of the results”, points out XP.

“Excluding the tax credits earned in the second quarter of 2021, adjusted Ebitda grew 15% in the year, and 4% in the quarter”, comment Bruno Amorim, João Frizo and Guilherme Martins, from Goldman Sachs, about earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of R$ 1.25 billion – compared to R$ 1.209 billion in the house’s consensus.

On the other hand, however, the American bank points to the fact that the Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) has fallen from 18.1% to 17.5% on a quarterly basis. “The company highlighted that uncertainties and challenges in the global supply chain, in addition to rising raw material costs and changes in mix of products, continue to put pressure on their operating margins”, they explain.

This also made WEG register an operating profit growth lower than its historical average. “We noticed that between 2017 and 2019, Ebitda grew by an average of 16% on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, against only 4% in 2022”, they say.

Morgan Stanley follows suit, defining revenue of R$7.1 billion and profitability of around R$913 million as “resilient”, but also calling for the slowdown they define as “significant ”.

“The company faces difficult comparison bases, which should continue for the rest of the year. On the profitability side, the decline represents a modest erosion, considering the continued pressure from costs,” say Josh Milberg, Jorge Lourenção and Pedro Fogetti of Morgan.

The same factor, inflation eroding margins, is mentioned by Credit Suisse, Itaú BBA and Bradesco BBI as the main negative point of WEG’s balance sheet.

All analysts also highlighted the issue of the return on invested capital (ROIC) having dropped 2.8 percentage points to 26.9%.

“The deterioration reflects higher invested capital, but mainly a drop in the last twelve months of net operating income after tax, as a non-recurring tailwind event boosted the results of the second quarter of 2021”, say Thais Cascello, Gabriel Rezende and Luiz Capistrano, from Itaú BBA. “Given WEG’s BRL 1.5 billion capex budget in 2022, with BRL 1.1 billion in the second half, and our expectation of stable margins going forward, we anticipate that ROIC will likely continue to decline.” complete.

Read too:

Finally, among the company’s arms, analysts positively highlight the 26% growth in sales of industrial equipment on an annual basis. The increase in Brazil was 30% supported by the agribusiness, pulp and mining sectors. Abroad, the growth was 24%, with the company showing no signs of impacts from the most challenging scenario and counting on an “important increase in revenue from the short-cycle businesses”.

The performance of the energy arm also caught the attention of analysts, which grew 33% in the year, with greater demand for solar and wind energy generation equipment – despite the latter arm being pointed out by Bradesco BBI as one of the margin compressors of the WEG

On the negative side, was the engines arm, which fell 8% in the year, with the accommodation of the domestic market, due to a difficult basis for comparison, minimizing the better performance in China and Mexico.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have sell recommendations for WEG, with target prices at R$33.20 and R$26, respectively. Bradesco BBI has a neutral view for the company, with a target price of R$32, as well as Itaú BBA, with a target price of R$46. Credit Suisse has a recommendation equivalent to buy, with a target price of R$ 43, as well as XP, with a target price of BRL 45.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related