WEG (WEGE3) drops 3.6% after balance sheet; see what analysts say

The actions of WEG (WEGE3) operated in decline this Wednesday (20) after the company presented a net profit of R$912.9 million, below market expectations.

The company’s shares fell 3.6%, to R$ 25.99.

Market analysts point out that the company registered pressure on operating margins (-1.6 pp y/y excluding non-recurring effects) due to higher raw material prices, especially steel and copper.

The increase in energy and freight costs in the last 12 months also weighed on margins, highlight Pedro Pimenta and Felipe Ruppenthal, from Eleven Financial.

They point out the reduction in the Roic (by 5.3 pp compared to 2Q21) as “important”, amidst the scenario of cost inflation, which required a greater allocation of resources to working capital and a higher expansion Capex.

WEG sustains good profitability

O Itaú BBA noted that the most recent balance sheet marks the third consecutive quarter of margins moving sideways. For Thais Cascello and the team of analysts who signed the report, the brand signals that WEG has managed to sustain good profitability.

However, they point out that the company is unlikely to return to the high levels seen in late 2020 and early 2021, at least in the short term, “due to the worse mix of products sold and raw material cost inflation”.

For the BTG Pactualthe second quarter result sends a positive message in terms of earnings quality and resilience.

“In the future, we expect investors to be aware of margin trends and revenue growth (especially outside Brazil)”, says an excerpt from the report signed by Lucas Marquiori and Fernanda Recchia.

BTG highlights that WEG shares are traded at 26x P/E (price over earnings) for 2023 (a 34% discount compared to its five-year average). The bank’s recommendation is to buy, with Target Price of BRL 40.

