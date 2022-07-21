What led Vale’s share (VALE3) to fall this Wednesday? – Money Times

The actions of OK (VALE3) fell 2.16% this Wednesday (20), after the mining company presented a production below the expected by the market during the second quarter (2Q22).

Analysts project that the OK take one more year before reaching the annual production mark of 400 million tons of iron ore.

glass half empty

O BTG Pactual states that the production numbers reported by Vale in 2Q22 came in line with the bank’s expectations, despite the market being more disappointed than necessary with the mining company.

Analysts reinforce how much the share is discounted and do not give up the buy recommendationwith a target price of US$ 25 in 12 months, equivalent to BRL 136 taking into account the price of dollar this Wednesday.

Economist and partner at BR, Alexsandro Nishimuraexplains that the negative potential for Vale’s shares is short term.

“The review downwards in the guidance for the year signals Vale’s operational challenges to achieve the long-term goal. However, the potential for impact is more short-term, generally maintaining the recommendations for other Brazilian mining companies,” he says.

Guidance

After disclosure, the JPMorgan lowered its estimate of Vale’s iron ore sales for 2022 to 305 million tonnes.

The bank also delayed by a year the expected deadline for the company to reach the target of 400 million tons in productive capacity, from 2025 to 2026.

O citi stated that the cut in the annual forecast was framed in part in the strategy of “value over volume” – that is, prioritizing value over the volume produced –, but said that “continuous challenges in the Northern System seem more relevant”.

The bank updated its estimate of Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of the mining company for the second quarter, from 6.4 billion reais to 5.8 billion.

“The downward review of the guidance iron ore production for 2022 signals operational challenges to reach Vale’s long-term target of 400 mtpy, but could help support iron ore prices“, wrote the analyst Itaú BBA Daniel Sasson, in a report to clients.

(With Reuters)

