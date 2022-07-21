Whatsapp: Google Play blocks alternative versions of the app; understand

Google Play (Android) announced the blocking of alternative versions of Whatsapp on the download platform. Messaging apps that mimic the original messenger often bring more features.

For example, the tool that allows the transfer of conversations on different devices, which can bring risks to users, such as data leakage. Google Play Protect will be responsible for blocking fake versions.

According to the head of the service, Will Cathcart, malware was found hidden in these applications. Namely, not even the Whatsapp is compatible with parallel versions such as Plus and GB.

It should be noted that in addition to banning applications from the virtual store, users of these versions will also have their accounts suspended. “We definitely have and will continue to do that, especially where there are indicators of something malicious going on,” says Cathcart.

New WhatsApp function allows any message to become temporary

O Whatsapp want to update the temporary messages mode. The intention is to allow the feature to be activated even after sending and viewing the messages by the recipient. Currently, you must first enable temporary messages so that they disappear after a certain time.

With the improvement, users will be able to send texts, photos, videos, audios or documents in temporary format, which can disappear after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. According to the specialist website WABetaInfo, it is possible to mark multiple conversations to be deleted, even in the default send configuration.

Still in the testing phase, the option is hidden in a link on the temporary messages screen. So, just touch the email address to be directed to a screen where you can choose which conversations will have messages deleted after the time defined in the resource configuration has expired.

However, so far the functionality is exclusive to the Whatsapp Beta 2.22.16.8 for Android, but other versions of the messenger may arrive soon. In any case, there is still no forecast of the feature to be definitively released on the messaging platform, everything will depend on the testing phase.