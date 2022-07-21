WhatsApp: New function allows any message to become temporary

O Whatsapp want to update the temporary messages mode. The intention is to allow the feature to be activated even after sending and viewing the messages by the recipient. Currently, you must first enable temporary messages so that they disappear after a certain time.

With the improvement, users will be able to send texts, photos, videos, audios or documents in temporary format, which can disappear after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. According to the specialist website WABetaInfo, it is possible to mark multiple conversations to be deleted, even in the default send configuration.

Still in the testing phase, the option is hidden in a link on the temporary messages screen. So, just touch the email address to be directed to a screen where you can choose which conversations will have messages deleted after the time defined in the resource configuration has expired.

However, so far the functionality is exclusive to the Whatsapp Beta 2.22.16.8 for Android, but other versions of the messenger may arrive soon. In any case, there is still no forecast of the feature to be definitively released on the messaging platform, everything will depend on the testing phase.

Learn how to listen to WhatsApp audios with your cell phone to your ear

It is common that when we are going to listen to an audio from the Whatsapp with the phone to the ear, the playback pauses or expands to the speaker. The situation is somewhat embarrassing, especially when we are in public.

This is due to the bad positioning of the phone, which has a proximity sensor. When there is some movement, it is normal for the audio to be paused automatically. This is just a security strategy.

However, solving this issue is very simple, just tap the ‘play’ icon again and position the phone differently. Remembering that it is not advisable to make sudden movements that can pause the playback.

How to listen to WhatsApp audio without headphones

The procedure is simple and practical. See the step by step:

Open a conversation on your Whatsapp; Tap the ‘play’ button to play the audio message; Bring your cell phone to your ear and turn up the volume, avoiding moving your hand or head; Ready! It is now possible to listen to the message through the ear speaker, without having to put it on the speakerphone or headset.

An important tip is to leave your finger on play before placing the phone to your ear, so there will be no need to look for the button.