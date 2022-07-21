When will the minimum wage of R$ 1,294 begin to be paid?

Recently, the National Congress approved the value of the new minimum wage for 2023. See what is the forecast for its operation

Recently, the National Congress approved the value of the minimum wage for 2023. The proposal was a floor of BRL 1,294but changes in value may occur.

The new value of the minimum wage was pointed out due to the new inflation estimate, released by the Ministry of Economy on the 14th. It is possible that the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), an annual readjustment of the minimum wage, will reach 7.41%.

Is this value final?

Unfortunately not yet. The value recently predicted will depend on the inflation measured by the INPC, if the accumulated for this year is different from the projection, the government will need to review how much the increase will be. It is worth mentioning that the Constitution states that the salary adjustment will not be below last year’s inflation.

The federal government will set the 2023 floor value until the end of the year. The current government does not work with the policy of appreciation of the real, therefore, it does not have gains above inflation.

How is the minimum wage defined?

In the periods between 2007 and 2019, the definition of the minimum wage was based on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the year prior to the year in which the adjustment would be made, and inflation defined by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

From 2020, everything changed, as the minimum wage was readjusted only based on inflation.

Evolution of the minimum wage in the last 10 years

The minimum wage was instituted in 1934, several changes and readjustments took place from that time to the present day. Check below a table that exposes the year and the value of the minimum wage in the last 10 years.

Year Minimum wage 2022 BRL 1,212.00 2021 BRL 1,100.00 2020 BRL 1,045.00 2019 BRL 998.00 2018 BRL 954.00 2017 BRL 937.00 20162015 BRL 880.00 BRL 788.00 2014 BRL 724.00 2013 BRL 678.00 2012 BRL 622.00

