When will the new phase of Amounts Receivable begin?

Due to the almost three-month strike by Central Bank employees, there is still no date set for the second phase of the Amounts Receivable.

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Scheduled to start on May 2, the second phase of the Sistemas Valores a Receivables would make available different resources than those released in the first phase. However, due to the almost three-month strike by Central Bank employees, there is still no new date set.

First phase

On April 16, the first phase of consultations on Amounts Receivable ended, which began in February, in which around 30 million people (individuals and companies) were able to recover R$ 3.9 billion.

Second level

The second stage will provide R$ 4.1 billion. When questioned, the Central Bank stated that “the schedule and information about the new stage of the SVR will be disclosed in due course, with due advance”.

In addition, the Values ​​Receivable system underwent a reformulation and, after being postponed due to the strike, there is still no forecast of when it will be available again to the public. This reformulation brings improvements, such as:

The citizen will not need to schedule more, as it will be possible to request the redemption of the values ​​in the first consultation;

Even if in the first phase the citizen did not have any amounts to be received, he should consult again, because, in this second stage, the financial institutions will pass on new information

Sources of values

In summary, in the second phase of the Values ​​Receivable System, it will be possible to withdraw money from seven more different sources:

Prepaid and postpaid payment accounts that have been closed with available balance;

Registration accounts maintained by securities brokerage companies, securities companies and securities distribution companies, as well as securities for registration of closed customer operations with available balance;

Entities in extrajudicial liquidation;

Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund (FGCoop);

Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC);

Installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, not provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the financial institution with the Central Bank;

Fees improperly charged, which were not provided for in the Terms of Commitment signed by the financial institution with the Central Bank.

