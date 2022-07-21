Where what I eat comes from: g1 goes to the ‘strawberry capital’ and explains why it’s not a fruit | Agro from people to people

Strawberries can even be found alongside other fruits at the fair, at the market and in the hortifrutis, and be called that by many Brazilians when selling or buying. But knew he is a false fruit — and one of the most sensitive: doesn’t it grow if it’s too hot and isn’t it born with intense cold? O g1 explains everything in the video above .

just like us : banana has family and even heart

: banana has family and even heart ‘Millions’: how is the special coffee that makes Brazil internationally awarded

It is the third report of the new season of the series Where what I eat comes from. The video starts in the “national strawberry capital”, the city of Atibaia (SP), which has a special party where there is even “stroganoff” made with the food. And it ends in the plantations of this city and the neighboring Jarinu, where you will understand the two ways to grow strawberries, as there are already plantations using alternatives to pesticides… and even see white strawberries.

And read other information about the food below, in the continuation of the report.

More facts about strawberry

varieties – why is one strawberry bigger than the other? This does not depend on where it is planted, but on the variety. There are hundreds of them, which differ in size, texture and flavor. In Brazil, producers usually import the following: San Andreas, Oso Grande, Camarosa, Aromas, Albion and Camino Real.

1 of 17 Discover the main strawberry varieties — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/g1 Discover the main strawberry varieties — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/g1

Production in Brazil – the strawberry is a plant belonging to the Rosacea family — not the flower, no. It is the same as the apple tree, the pear tree and the quince tree.

It is a plant native to the temperate regions of Europe and the Americas and the plantation in Brazil expanded in the 60’s, in the interior of São Paulo. Production was concentrated in Jarinu and Atibaia. Other major producers are the states of Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul.

Nutrients – Strawberry is a low-calorie food (about 38 calories per 100 grams), but very rich in various nutrients, such as vitamins C, A, B5 and B6. Among the minerals, calcium, potassium, iron, selenium and magnesium are the most prominent in the composition.

2 of 17 Strawberry needs temperatures between 13ºC and 26ºC to be cultivated — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberry needs temperatures between 13ºC and 26ºC to be grown — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

Planting – is done through seedlings, which must be obtained by reputable nurseries, productive and free from diseases and pests. They must be produced in high and cold regions to ensure quality.

Open field planting – the area should be on a slightly sloping ground with good light. The soil must be mulched to shape the beds.

After planting the seedlings, sprinkle irrigation is recommended. Afterwards, drip irrigation is recommended. Harvesting begins approximately 60 to 80 days after planting, being done manually and daily.

3 of 17 Strawberry harvest made in an open field plantation, in Jarinu — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberry harvest made in an open field plantation, in Jarinu — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

Greenhouse planting – Strawberry seedlings are placed on suspended benches and planting takes place inside plastic bags or vases filled with substrate, which can be burnt rice husk or coconut husk.

Because it is far from the soil, irrigation and fertilization is done by drip. This type of system is called semi-hydroponic, which allows the best use of space in the small property.

4 of 17 Strawberry plantation in a greenhouse in Atibaia — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberry plantation in a greenhouse in Atibaia — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

Strawberry capital – the law granting the title to Atibaia was published in the Official Gazette on June 28 this year. The bill has been running since 2017. With the title, the city will have priority in accessing federal resources in the area of ​​infrastructure for tourism and cultural promotion. There are 300 strawberry growers, including those who produce seedlings and those who produce the fruit on the ground and suspended.

5 of 17 Chocolate with strawberry is one of the temptations of the Festa de Atibaia (SP) — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Chocolate with strawberry is one of the temptations of the Festa de Atibaia (SP) — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

Credits for “Where Does What I Eat Come From”

Editorial coordination: Luciana de Oliveira

Luciana de Oliveira Narration, Editing and Finishing: Gabriela Gonçalves, Gustavo Wanderley and Tatiana Caldas

Gabriela Gonçalves, Gustavo Wanderley and Tatiana Caldas Reporting: Paola Patriarch

Paola Patriarch Road map: Paola Patriarca and Tatiana Caldas

Paola Patriarca and Tatiana Caldas Video coordination: Tatiana Caldas and Mariana Mendicelli

Tatiana Caldas and Mariana Mendicelli Art coordination: Guilherme Gomes

Guilherme Gomes Art direction and illustrations: Wagner Magalhães, Luisa Blanco and Vitória Coelho

Wagner Magalhães, Luisa Blanco and Vitória Coelho Photography: Fabio Tito

Fabio Tito Motion: Vitória Coelho

Vitória Coelho Stop motion: Gustavo Wanderley

Gustavo Wanderley Drivers: Marcelo de Castro

6 of 17 Strawberries after harvesting on a site in Jarinu — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberries after harvesting at a site in Jarinu — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

7 of 17 After harvesting, strawberries are already placed in the bowls for sale — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 After harvesting, strawberries are already placed in the bowls for sale — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

8 of 17 Strawberry Stroganoff at the Strawberry Festival, in Atibaia — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberry Stroganoff at the Strawberry Festival, in Atibaia — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

9 of 17 Harvest made in a strawberry plantation in Jarinu — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Harvest made in a strawberry plantation in Jarinu — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

10 of 17 Strawberry with ice cream at the Atibaia and Jarinu party — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberry with ice cream at the Atibaia and Jarinu party — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

11 of 17 Pink and white strawberry varieties are tested in Atibaia — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Pink and white strawberry varieties are tested in Atibaia — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

12 of 17 Strawberry is a plant of the Rosaceae family and native to temperate regions of Europe and the Americas — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberry is a plant of the Rosaceae family and native to temperate regions of Europe and the Americas — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

13 of 17 Strawberries harvested in a greenhouse in Atibaia — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberries harvested in a greenhouse in Atibaia — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

14 of 17 Strawberries on display at the 38th Strawberry Festival in Atibaia and Jarinu — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberries on display at the 38th Strawberry Festival in Atibaia and Jarinu — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

15 of 17 Strawberry greenhouse with semi-hydroponic system — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberry greenhouse with semi-hydroponic system — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

16 of 17 Strawberry — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberry — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

17 of 17 Strawberry in the greenhouse plantation — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1 Strawberry in the greenhouse plantation — Photo: Fabio Tito/g1

More from the Where Does It Come From…

Where does what I eat come from: bananas