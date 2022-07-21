Whindersson Nunes is evicted from a commercial room in SP

Whindersson Nunes during a show in SP (Leo Franco / AgNews)

Whindersson Nunes is the subject of an eviction order in São Paulo for non-payment of a commercial room. The process runs in the Regional District of Pinheiros, West Zone of São Paulo, filed by the owner of the property.

The text of the suit explains that Whindersson did not comply with the lease payments and did not make improvements to the property as would have been agreed in the contract. According to the lawsuit, the comedian did not contest the action, which is worth R$90,000. From the judge’s decision, Whindersson has 15 days to voluntarily vacate the property.

According to information from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from “EM OFF”, the comedian rented the properties in March 2021 and paid the rents late only after sending an extrajudicial notification. Whindersson’s publicist has yet to comment on the case.

Advertising payments

Whindersson Nunes already has a consolidated career in several points. The comedian fills arenas wherever he goes with his play, is the face of major brands and one of the biggest digital influencers in the country, but how much does he earn?

In conversation with the hosts of the Millionaire podcast, he revealed how much he would earn if he spent a whole year just working on advertising on his Instagram account, which has just over 58.5 million followers.

“I know roughly how much I’ll earn if I do just one thing all year. If I only sell advertising on my Instagram, reduce the cost (of producing the campaigns) and do it well, I will take R$ 20 million per year”, said the content creator.

Whindersson also commented on his comedy shows that travel around Brazil and the world. Revealing that he has about 300,000 spectators a year, he commented that his production receives complaints about the categories of tickets made available to the public.