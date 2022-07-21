Whindersson Nunes receives eviction order for non-payment







Whindersson Nunes will have to vacate two commercial rooms he rented in São Paulo Photo: RD1

the comedian Whindersson Nunes it received eviction notice of two commercial rooms that he had rented in São Paulo, due to the delay in the payment of rents. He received a period of 15 days to vacate the properties, located in a condominium in the Pinheiros neighborhood.

The information was published by columnist Fábia Oliveira, from In offand confirmed by Earth. The lawsuit was filed by the rental company and owner of the commercial rooms, Erica Stefani Vita. According to the publication, the youtuber rented the properties in March of last year but, two months later, started paying rent late.

The lessee decided to go to court to receive the overdue amounts. As Whindersson did not present proof of payments, the Court then decided to terminate the contract and evict the properties.

In addition to the 15-day period to voluntarily vacate the properties, the comedian was also ordered to pay the rent, with fines and charges and other expenses generated until the rooms were delivered to the owner.

The lessee also asks for the payment of a fine in the amount of R$ 14,208.33, proportional to the 31 months not fulfilled in the contract, since Whindersson’s departure was anticipated.

O Earth contacted Whindersson’s press office, but has not yet heard back.