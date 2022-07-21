Whindersson Nunes speaks out after eviction order

Whindersson Nunes spoke on Twitter, last Wednesday night (7/20), about the eviction case he received from Justice. The comedian was accused of not paying the rent of two commercial rooms, located in Pinheiros, São Paulo. The comedian also revealed that his biggest expense per month is with financial aid.

“Last month I paid 8 thousand reais in stones for the garden, detail, I don’t have a garden, today I was evicted from a place I never set foot in, 16 thousand reais for ifood and I don’t even have this app, I eat the same food every day at the same times”, explained the youtuber.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (45) Whindersson Nunes, 27, from Piauí, is a Brazilian comedian, youtuber, singer and actor, known for his humor videos on YouTube.Reproduction / Instagram ***Whindersson In October 2016, his YouTube account became the Brazilian channel with the most subscribers on the platform. It currently has over 43 million subscribers and over 3 billion views. Reproduction / Instagram ***whindersson Whindersson, in addition to producing videos, still does stand up in Brazil and around the world. He has already presented the shows Standapiando, Marmininu, Eita Casei and ProparoxítonaReproduction / Instagram ***luisa-sonza-e-whindersson-600×400 In 2016, the artist and singer Luísa Sonza started dating. After two years, they announced their marriage. Reproduction / Instagram ***20210705-whindersson-nunes The comedian stopped working for a few months to start treatment for depression in 2019. Whindersson stated that one of the causes for the worsening of the disease was the fact that he witnessed the situation of poverty in the city of Beira, in Mozambique, where he lived. put on a showReproduction / Instagram ***1_luisa-10798106_00088648_0 In 2020, followers began to speculate that the relationship with Luísa would be in crisis, and they announced the end of the marriage. The subject was one of the most talked about at the time, which led to speculation that she would have cheated on her ex-husband.Reproduction / Instagram ***sn-mitgx-rukpx-d-tlmwlof In an excerpt from his autobiography Living Like a Warrior, the artist revealed that he got into drugs after breaking up with Sonza. “I recognize that I was wrong, that the drugs were destroying me (…) There were no more breaks between drugs”, he said.Reproduction / Instagram ***20211110092922 A few months after the split, Whindersson confirmed that he was dating influencer Maria Linna. At the beginning of the following year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Reproduction / Instagram ***884350_46b6e3fe03c1ddb João Miguel was born premature, at 22 weeks. Two days after birth, the child died. A few months later, Whindersson and Maria Linna confirmed the end of their engagement.Reproduction / Instagram ***Whindersson(1) A fan of tattoos, the comedian collects several scribbles on his body, including drawings on his face. He has a cangaceiro hat above his eyebrow, a teardrop below his eye, the phrase “live like a warrior”, in addition to a small cross accompanied by the initials JMReproduction / Instagram ***Whindersson(2) In January 2022, Whindersson announced that he would fight former athlete Popó. Together, they received R$ 12 million for the dispute, which was nothing more than an exhibition fight.Reproduction / Instagram ***Whindersson-Nunes-Photo-Reproduction Whindersson’s name was also involved in controversy after the comedian’s mother criticized the families of Luísa and Maria, his former daughters-in-law.Reproduction / Instagram 0

“Half of my entire monthly cost is ‘It costs you nothing’. Every audio I listen to on whats depending on the time of the audio will cost me between 1500 and 3000 reais” he said.

On Instagram, Whindersson’s team published a note of clarification and revealed that they learned about the case from the press. “The advisory informs that the artist’s administrative management is carried out by an outsourced company. It should also be noted that all measures to settle any pending issues have already been taken”, concludes the statement.