Who is the man who expelled the president of Funai from a UN event? – Policy

Ricardo Rao was a colleague of indigenist Bruno Pereira, murdered in June of this year. (photo: Personal collection) Ricardo Henrique Rao, an indigenist and former employee of the National Foundation for the Indian (Funai), was responsible for questioning the presence of the institution’s president, Marcelo Xavier, at the General Assembly of the Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean (Filac), which took place this Thursday 921/07) in Madrid, Spain.

On the occasion, Rao asked for the floor and stated that Marcelo is responsible for the death of indigenous person Bruno Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips, murdered in June this year.

“This man is responsible for the death of Bruno Pereira. This man is responsible for the death of Phillips. You are a militiaman, a bandit. Go away, go outside”, shouted Ricardo Fao, who managed to remove Marcelo Xavier from the scene.

self exile

At the end of 2019, Ricardo Rao left Brazil after the murder of his colleague Maxiel Pereira, shot dead in Tabatinga, in Vale do Javari. At the time of his self-exile, the indigenist stated that he was afraid of dying after receiving such threats.

Before leaving for Europe, Fao handed over a document to the Human Rights Commission of the Chamber of Deputies entitled “Militia action connected to organized logging crime, drug trafficking and murders committed against the indigenous peoples of Maranho – A brief dossier”.

The indigenist worked for ten years at the Fundao fighting militias and organized groups that carry out illegal logging, drug trafficking and murder of indigenous people and activists in the state of Maranho. In the dossier delivered to the Federal Chamber, Fao denounced the involvement of police with criminal organizations in the region.

Bruno Pereira’s death was “singing ball”

In an interview with the website Amaznia Real, Ricardo talked about his relationship with Bruno Pereira. The two took the Indigenist Policy Training Course together at the National Foundation for the Indian (Funai) in Sobradinho, in the Federal District. Fao reported the fear they felt for carrying out inspection work in these areas and said that he would have had the same fate as Bruno had he not gone into exile, as the two handed over dossiers and were threatened for doing so.

“Look at Bruno! Look at Bruno! That ball was sung. I don’t know why he went to deliver this report to the MPF and the DPF. I don’t know how. Leaked, leaked. And the guys sent “Pelado”, “Churrasco” and the other bandits there”, said Ricardo.