Why are IPCA+ bonds paying almost 9% of real premium? Understand the logic of ‘premium’ titles and learn how to seize the moment

If you follow the market for fixed income looking for good bonds to make your money work without taking big risks, you must have noticed that rates are getting more and more attractive.

Outside the “banks”, there are already fixed rate bonds that pay almost 16% per year. This is natural, given that the Selica benchmark for the interest rate market in Brazil as a whole, reached 13.25% and should not fall so fast.

However, what has been drawing attention in recent weeks are the premiums for bonds indexed to the inflationthe so-called “IPCA+”. The “prime” group of fixed income investors from distributor Vitreo, for example, received very attractive offers in recent days, with generous real gains, short term and also issued by large institutions.

Last Wednesday (20), for example, the title offered was as follows:

BTG Pactual CDB – IPCA + 8.82% pa – Term of one year

Exactly that, a fixed income security that:

Protects from inflation;

Pays an actual premium of 8.82%;

It has a short term, that is, it does not hold your money for a long time;

It is issued by the largest investment bank in Latin America, with very low credit risk;

It also has a guarantee from the FGC for up to BRL 250,000 per CPF.

But what is happening for a security of this category to be offered, even more so in times of double-digit inflation and high Selic precisely to contain the IPCA?

Under current conditions, we would be talking about a yield of more than 20% a year… has the manager just “gone crazy”?

Don’t worry, it’s not like that: there are two situations that can explain such a “generous” offer: the future projections for the IPCA and the Selic and the supply restriction of these titles.

Market projections for inflation and interest rates

The rates and terms established for fixed income securities are updated daily, taking into account the yield curve outlook and other economic variables. Precisely for this reason, most titles sell out on the same day they are released.

And therein lies the “cat leap”. Considering the IPCA and Selic projections starting today (07/21/2022) for the next 12 months, there is a considerable difference between the two indicators.

According to a survey carried out by analyst Diego Rodriguez, a specialist in fixed income at Empiricus, the projection for the IPCA for the next 12 months, according to the Focus bulletin, is in 4.44%. The Selic projection, according to the market interest curve, is 14.41%.

This difference “forces” IPCA+ bonds to offer high real premiums, so that they become competitive against fixed rate bonds or Selic/CDI bonds. In other words: the return is priced according to what the market expects to happen.

It happens that, almost always, the projections do not come true exactly as they are predicted. In this context, the watchword for fixed income investors is to diversify into securities with different rates (fixed rates, CDI and IPCA), always looking for the best market conditions.

There is no guarantee that, in the midst of an economic and political crisis, with elections in sight and the world still recovering, inflation will remain at just 4.44%. Therefore, a bond that protects money from devaluation and still pays 8.82% is a full plate for the most suspicious investor with the prospects for the future.

Supply Restriction: These securities are not everywhere; know how to find

Even with this difference that encourages high premiums on the IPCA+, it is very rare to find offers of this level in any bank or brokerage.

This is because, in general, “premium” bonds are restricted to millionaire or institutional investors.

There are some groups of investors, however, who are able to access the same investments offered to bigwigs.

The Vitreo group, for example, whose participation is free, sends the best fixed income offers of the day every day via WhatsApp, such as this IPCA + 8.82%.

In addition to receiving restricted offers, participants have access to them first-hand, first thing in the morning, before the title can sell out.

These are products with different characteristics, such as rate, term and risk, so that you can build a balanced portfolio according to your profile, but always exploring securities with the best market conditions.

At the time, the group is open to new members. To join and start receiving the best fixed income opportunities directly on your WhatsApp, just click on this link.

It is a unique chance to take advantage of the good moment of fixed income with returns worthy of the main investors in the country.