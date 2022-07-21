Why Brazil should also worry about heat waves in Europe

• Shin Suzuki
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

  • Shin Suzuki
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Search, rescue and cleaning work in Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE)

Credit, TV Brazil

photo caption,

Climate scientist observes link between rains in Pernambuco that left almost 130 dead with climate change

The heat wave that hits Western Europe has impressed by the continuous disturbances in everyday life: impact on people’s body and health, high demand for water and energy to cool environments at a time when these resources are under pressure, in addition to hard-to-control forest fires — a phenomenon now witnessed in urban areas.

This Wednesday (20/07), when the temperature in London reached a record 40.3°C, local firefighters had the most called day since the Second World War.

This week also marked the first time in history that the British had official records above 40°C.

The Met Office, the UK weather service, links the current heat wave to climate change caused by global human action.

