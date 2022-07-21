Will single mothers be able to get the Aid retroactively in July?

This July, the Federal Government continues with the retroactive releases of up to R$ 3 thousand of Emergency Aid. The payment targets people who received BRL 600 per month at the beginning of the benefit releases in 2020. To find out if you are among those selected, it is necessary to consult your profile on the Dataprev website.

Not everyone is entitled to receive the Emergency Aid retroactively in July. The Federal Government explains that the money is intended only for single parents who did not receive the double amount in 2020, and who did not receive the residual in January this year. In this equation, single mothers were left out of the beneficiary group.

At the beginning of Emergency Aid payments in 2020, the National Congress decided that single mothers and fathers could receive the double amount of the program. Thus, while the majority received R$ 600, citizens who take care of their minor children alone could receive the balance of R$ 1,200 in the first five months of release.

However, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decided to veto the right in question for single parents. Thus, in practice, only single mothers were able to receive the double amount at the time. In 2021, the National Congress decided to override the Government’s veto and single parents were once again entitled to receive the benefit retroactively.

As single mothers have already received double the money in 2020, the Federal Government understands that it would make no sense to pay the differential again for them. The amount paid to men varies according to the number of months he received the benefit. If he received the aid for five months, for example, he can get R$ 3 thousand retroactive now.

Public Defender’s Office

Even if single mothers are not the target of the Emergency Aid retroactive, they can try to go to court to be able to recover money they might not have received in 2020. The possibility, by the way, is valid for anyone.

The citizen who felt injured by the Federal Government in relation to the payments of Emergency Aid can seek help from the Public Defender’s Office (DPU). The agency has agents prepared for situations like these.

When explaining your case, the agent will be able to indicate the best way to get the money back. In some cases, the citizen may go to court. Hundreds of lawsuits are now underway across the country.

Brazil aid

To try to prevent the confusion involving double payments from happening again, the Federal Government decided not to maintain this logic of releases in Auxílio Brasil. The current social program does not differentiate between men and women.

In this way, the project indicates that single mothers can receive basically the same as a single man who lives alone, for example. As a general rule, Auxílio Brasil pays a minimum of R$ 400 for all people who are part of the payroll.

According to official information, just over 18.13 million citizens are eligible to receive Auxílio Brasil this July. The average release is R$ 408, that is, there is an indication that everyone receives basically a similar level.