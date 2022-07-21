“Will there be a PIX of R$ 500 thousand?”; after being speculated in ‘A Fazenda 14’, Felipe Prior breaks silence and comments on the possibility

The production of ‘A Fazenda’ already has some names confirmed and others under negotiation to participate in its 14th edition! The reality TV Record should feature former BBBs from this and previous years, among them the controversial Felipe Prior (BBB 20). This is guaranteed by the Instagram profile Gossip da Fama, dedicated to entertainment and celebrities, which published a first list this Wednesday (20).

The disclosure, according to the profile, was made exclusively. According to the publication, in addition to Prior, former BBB 22 Natalia Deodato, dancer and Champion Power Couple 3 Tati Minerato and Latino, who would have a closed contract, are confirmed for the reality show. The singer name had already been taken for granted a day earlier. Prior even shared the post on his social networks, which could be a sign that he is indeed confirmed.

Also according to the profile, the production is in negotiation with actor and digital influencer Thomaz Costa and with another controversial figure in the history of the global reality, Anamara, who participated in the 10th and 13th editions. Two other ex-globals would be in contention to enter the program: Kerline, who was the first eliminated from the BBB 21, and Jaqueline Grohalski, who participated in the 18th edition.

According to columnist Gabriel Perline, from the IG portal, another ex-BBB would also have signed a contract with the program, only this time we are talking about a champion. Emily Araújo, who won the award at the 17th edition, would have hit all the details this week and guaranteed her spot in the reality show led by Adriane Galisteu. Also according to the columnist, the girl’s fee would have been settled and exceeds the average of R$ 80 thousand that are usually offered to participants.