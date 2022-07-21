William Bonner and Renata Vasconcelos leave Jornal Nacional

William Bonner announced this Wednesday morning (20), in a post on his Instagram profile, which was diagnosed with Covid-19. Because of this, the presenter of Jornal Nacional will leave the news and should only return next week, if his next test is negative.

In the ad, the journalist joked about the fact that it was the first time he contracted the virus and celebrated the vaccination. “My impressive invincibility for the coronavirus drops. But everything is fine. The defense armed with two Astrazeneca and two Pfizers is taking care of it,” he wrote.

At age 58, the presenter has a complete vaccination schedule, with four doses of the vaccine. In her profile also on Instagram, physical therapist Natasha Dantas, Bonner’s wife, revealed that she also received a positive diagnosis for the disease and that both are with mild symptoms. “Long live the vaccine,” she posted.

With the anchor away, the Jornal Nacional will be without its titular duo for the next few days. According to Notícias da TV, Renata Vasconcellos will remain outside, producing a special on the elections. Journalists Hélter Duarte and Ana Luiza Guimarães will remain in charge of the news until Friday (23).