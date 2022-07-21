William Bonner explains his departure from the ‘Jornal Nacional’: ‘My invincibility falls’

Journalist, who has not presented the news since Monday, 18, tested positive for Covid-19

Reproduction / Globe

Away from the benchNational Journal” since last Monday, 18, William Bonner used social networks this Wednesday, 20, to explain to followers why he is not presenting Globo’s newscast. Bonner posted a selfie demonstrating that he was not happy with the news he decided to share with the public: he tested positive for the Covid-19. “My impressive invincibility for the coronavirus drops. But everything is fine. Defense armed with two [doses da vacina] Astrazeneca and two Pfizers. They are managing it”, declared the journalist, who apparently does not have serious symptoms. Natasha Dantas, Bonner’s wife, posted a photo holding hands with her husband and commented: “’In sickness and in health’, the boys in cassock used to say. Mild symptoms. Rest and series. Long live the vaccine”.

In January of this year, Renata Vasconcellos was the one who tested positive for Covid-19. She is also not presenting “Jornal Nacional” this week, but her absence is related to the recording of a new project. “Renata is not away. She’s not on the bench because she’s recording a side project for ‘JN’. Therefore, on some days she does not present the newspaper”, explained Globo in a note sent to the newspaper. Young pan. With the absence of the two titular anchors, Globo’s prime time newscast has been run since Monday by Helter Duarte and Ana Luiza Guimaraes. In the comments of Bonner’s publication, other journalists from the station estimated improvements to the presenter. “Strength the wig there, Superman,” wrote Cesar Tralli. “Health and good recovery”, said Marcelo Cosme. “Cauê Fabiano”, wished Cauê Fabiano.