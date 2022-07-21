Willian Bigode gets emotional after goal and reveals Diniz’s prophecy in Fluminense | fluminense

Fluminense turned the game around at the end, on Wednesday night, and beat Goiás at Serrinho by 3-2, with a great goal from Willian Bigode. It was the forward’s fourth goal in 37 games with the tricolor shirt, but he hasn’t scored in almost two months, since the 10-1 rout against Oriente Petrolero in Bolivia. Target of criticism from the crowd, Bigode celebrated his comeback on the field trip and revealed a prophecy from coach Fernando Diniz:

– Very special. Nobody knows about our day to day, our self-demand. I’m a guy who charges a lot. They know my faith, my professional character. We have to answer for ourselves, put into practice what we do in the field, one day we will reflect. I could believe it, Diniz said: “You’re going to go in and score your goal, I can feel it”. So I ran towards him.

+ Performances by Fluminense: Bigode becomes a hero and gets the best grade

Best moments: Goiás 2 x 3 Fluminense, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2022

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Willian was also moved to dedicate his goal to his adopted son, Daniel, who has Down Syndrome, and was moved to reveal that his wife, who lost a child during pregnancy last year, is pregnant again:

– Today is Dani’s birthday, I want to dedicate this gift to you, son, daddy loves you very much, I know you are watching with the whole family. My wife is pregnant too. Some people know what I went through last year, and for the glory of God she’s pregnant again, here comes our princess Liz. This gift is for you. Love you.

1 of 3 Willian scores the winning goal for Fluminense against Goiás — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF Willian scores the winning goal for Fluminense against Goiás — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The striker also praised the victory, which puts Fluminense in the G-4 at least until the end of the round this Thursday:

– Difficult game, we knew how difficult it is to always play here against Goiás, regardless of the situation they are in, it is a competitive team. But Diniz always demands us, alerts us, in addition to having a very balanced group, with players who know the objective they want to achieve. So you can’t get distracted by complacency, you have to always be focused, games like this are solved in details. The team is to be congratulated for persevering. (…) For the fighting spirit and for the victory that keeps us up there.

“Miracle with title sauce”, vibrates Gabriel | The Voice of the Crowd