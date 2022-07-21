Willian recalls Argentina trip with Corinthians ‘knowing he wouldn’t play’ and celebrates returning to the team

Midfielder Willian was one of the starters in Corinthians’ victory against Coritiba, 3-1, this Wednesday, for the Brasileirão. The player was away from the pitch for a period after an injury suffered in the shoulder in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores against Boca Juniors, from Argentina.

In an interview in the mixed zone of Neo Química Arena, Willian recalled difficult moments due to the injury suffered. The number 10 highlighted that he traveled to Argentina with the group, for the return game, but he already knew that he would not be able to play.

“It was a difficult period, always bad to be out. I’m a player who always likes to be on the field, to be playing and when this injury happened due to the dislocation of the shoulder it was really difficult. I tried my best to do the treatment at home, with the Corinthians physiotherapists at the club to have an evolution and improve as quickly as possible. I ended up traveling to Argentina, I knew I couldn’t play, it was hard“, recalls William.

Despite the comeback, Willian also said that the shoulder injury still bothers him on some level. The player, according to physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti, has completed the third week of treatment and would need one more week to complete the process. Still, the athlete assured that he is evolving well.

“It’s an injury that still bothers a little. I fell twice (against Coritiba) and I got really upset. Thank God it’s evolving well, I’m getting back to playingwhich is the most important thing”, he added.

Still present in the mixed zone, Willian evaluated his return to the pitch. Shirt 10 highlighted that a player was already planned until the 15th minute of the second stage. He was substituted by Giuliano in the 19th minute.

“It was already planned that I would play until the 15th minute of the second half by the fact that I was practically three weeks without playing. I think I played a good game, of course I need to gain a little more confidence because of my arm too, gain pace, but I think I played a good game. The whole team played a good game, which is the most important thing.”

Corinthians’ next commitment to the Brazilian Championship is this weekend. The Parque São Jorge team enters the field on Sunday, at 18:00h, to face Atlético-MG. The duel takes place in Mineirão.

