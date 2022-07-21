With a new Letter of Intent, the Eve aircraft, created by Embraer, exceeds 2,000 orders

Graphic design of Eve’s eVTOL aircraft – Image: Embraer





farnborough – Eve Holding, a company created by Embraer, announced today, July 19, at the Farnborough International Airshow, a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Embraer and BAE Systems to explore the potential order of up to 150 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

The objective is to analyze the application of aircraft for the defense and security market. Accordingly, in a separate announcement, BAE Systems and Embraer also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to potentially form a joint venture and collaboratively develop an innovative defense variant of eVTOL using Eve’s platform.

The partnership has been going on for some time. In December 2021, Embraer and BAE Systems disclosed plans to collaborate on the development of Eve’s eVTOL as a potential defense variant. This agreement reinforces the confidence of leading aerospace organizations in the Eve vehicle and its adaptability for purposes other than urban air mobility.

“Our customers’ operating environment is increasingly complex and eVTOL is just one example of how we are looking at emerging technologies, including those in the commercial market. We are exploring how we can adapt these solutions to bring vital operational capability to our customers quickly and at a lower cost – while supporting environmental and sustainability goals,” commented Ian Muldowney, COO, BAE Systems Air.





Andre Stein, Co-CEO of Eve, added: “We are thrilled that Embraer and BAE Systems have chosen Eve as the platform for this collaboration. Our eVTOL can be adapted to meet many critical applications in this market, such as humanitarian response and disaster relief. This collaboration also indicates that the defense market can be more sustainable while allowing Eve to remain focused on exploring the Urban Air Mobility market.”

the potential order will be added to Eve’s current backlog of 1,910 eVTOLSthus surpassing the 2,000-unit mark, the largest within the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector.

Information from the Embraer Press Office

