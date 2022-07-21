With Lula in Pernambuco, PT holds ‘protocol’ meeting in SP to formalize presidential ticket | Policy

It will be Lula’s sixth attempt to reach the presidency — in the other five, he was defeated in three (1989, 1994 and 1998) and won in two (2002 and 2006). In the last one, he contested the second round against his current running mate, former governor Geraldo Alckmin, then in the PSDB and today in the PSB.

Lula will be the first candidate for president of a party federation. The alliance modality, created in 2021, consists of the union of two or more parties that, according to legislation, have to act together — as if they were a single party — for at least four years.

Calendar: Ciro, Lula, Janones and Bolsonaro will be the first to formalize candidacies

This Thursday, PT and PV hold their own conventions — PC do B did the day before. Right after the PT and PV meetings, the three parties meet for the federation convention, in the same place where the PT meeting will take place, in a hotel in downtown São Paulo.

“As the president will be in Pernambuco, we are going to hold a formal meeting. The decision is already known to everyone — the ticket and the coalition with the other parties”, explained the party’s president, Gleisi Hoffmann.

The calendar established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) provides for the period between July 20 and August 5 for the holding of party conventions. After the meetings, the parties are able to register their candidacy with the TSE – the last step towards the officialization of the candidate, which ends on August 15th.

During the party’s national convention this Thursday (21), the PT will

confirm and nominate Lula as the federation’s candidate for president;

to approve the indication of a coalition with PSB, Solidariedade and the PSOL-Rede federation;

to approve Geraldo Alckmin’s nomination as the federation’s candidate for vice president.

With a pre-campaign schedule in Recife (PE), the former president will not attend the PT national convention, which, among other things, will formalize the participation of the Brasil da Esperança federation in a larger alliance – coalition – with other acronyms. that will support Lula’s candidacy (PSB, the PSOL-Rede federation and Solidarity).

The coalition consists of the union of two or more parties and can be dissolved after the elections. This type of alliance is only allowed in majority elections, such as those for governor and president.

In 2018, Lula also did not participate in the event in which the PT confirmed his candidacy for the presidency. At the time, he was in prison after conviction in the second instance in the Guarujá (SP) triplex case, but sent a letter, read by actor Sérgio Mamberti.

The party even registered Lula’s candidacy in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), but the request was rejected by the TSE due to the conviction that made him ineligible, according to the Clean Record Law. For this reason, he was replaced by the then candidate for vice, Fernando Haddad, who this year is running for governor of São Paulo by the PT.

Three years later, in 2021, a decision by Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), annulled convictions handed down by the Federal Justice of Paraná in the scope of Operation Lava Jato and, with that, the former president was eligible again.

PT officializes Lula’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic in 2018

Born in Garanhuns (PE), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva worked in São Paulo as a street vendor, shoeshine boy, dry cleaner and mechanic. At the age of 17, in 1964, he suffered an accident at work, in which he lost the little finger of his left hand.

Lula began his career in the union movement in 1966. In 1975, he was elected president of the Metalworkers Union of São Bernardo do Campo and Diadema.

1980 – In February, he participated in the founding of the Workers’ Party, the PT. On April 19 of the same year, he was arrested for 31 days for leading strike movements in ABC Paulista.

In February, he participated in the founding of the Workers’ Party, the PT. On April 19 of the same year, he was arrested for 31 days for leading strike movements in ABC Paulista. 1982 – Added the nickname “Lula” to the original name. In the same year, for the PT, she ran for the government of São Paulo and came in fourth place.

Added the nickname “Lula” to the original name. In the same year, for the PT, she ran for the government of São Paulo and came in fourth place. 1986 – He was elected constituent deputy for São Paulo, the most voted in Brazil. He ran for the presidency for the first time in 1989, defeated by Fernando Collor de Mello (PRN) in the second round.

He was elected constituent deputy for São Paulo, the most voted in Brazil. He ran for the presidency for the first time in 1989, defeated by Fernando Collor de Mello (PRN) in the second round. 1994 – He ran again for the presidency and lost, in the first round, to Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

He ran again for the presidency and lost, in the first round, to Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). 1998 – He tried once more for the presidential election and was defeated again by FHC.

He tried once more for the presidential election and was defeated again by FHC. 2002 – He was elected president of the Republic after disputing the second round against José Serra (PSDB).

He was elected president of the Republic after disputing the second round against José Serra (PSDB). 2006 – Re-elected by defeating Geraldo Alckmin (at the time in the PSDB) in the second round.

Re-elected by defeating Geraldo Alckmin (at the time in the PSDB) in the second round. 2010 – He managed to elect his successor, Dilma Rousseff (PT), minister of two portfolios in the Lula administrations: Ministry of Mines and Energy and Civil House.

He managed to elect his successor, Dilma Rousseff (PT), minister of two portfolios in the Lula administrations: Ministry of Mines and Energy and Civil House. 2014 – Lula ruled out running for the Plateau and announced support for Dilma’s re-election.

Lula ruled out running for the Plateau and announced support for Dilma’s re-election. 2017 – In July, he was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for crimes of corruption and money laundering in the Guarujá triplex case.

In July, he was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for crimes of corruption and money laundering in the Guarujá triplex case. 2018 – In April, he was arrested by the then judge Sergio Moro and, a few days later, he surrendered to the Federal Police after an act at the headquarters of the ABC Metalworkers Union. The PT registered Lula’s candidacy for president, but the Electoral Justice rejected it. The vice candidate on the ticket, Fernando Haddad, ran for the presidency and lost in the second round to Jair Bolsonaro.

In April, he was arrested by the then judge Sergio Moro and, a few days later, he surrendered to the Federal Police after an act at the headquarters of the ABC Metalworkers Union. The PT registered Lula’s candidacy for president, but the Electoral Justice rejected it. The vice candidate on the ticket, Fernando Haddad, ran for the presidency and lost in the second round to Jair Bolsonaro. 2019 – He leaves prison in Curitiba after 1 year and 7 months in prison, benefiting from a decision of the STF that recognized the right of convicted defendants to respond in freedom until the judgment of the last appeal.

He leaves prison in Curitiba after 1 year and 7 months in prison, benefiting from a decision of the STF that recognized the right of convicted defendants to respond in freedom until the judgment of the last appeal. 2021 – A decision by the Supreme Minister, Edson Fachin, overturned the convictions and made Lula eligible. In the decision, Fachin considered that the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, responsible for the Lava Jato cases related to Petrobras, was not the competent body to judge Lula — for the minister, the accusations against the former president had no direct relationship with Petrobras. In April of the same year, the plenary of the Supreme Court confirmed the decision and sent the cases to the Federal Court of the Federal District.