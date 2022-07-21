With new law, Brazilians will find it easier to work in Portugal

Vicente Nunes – Correspondent

(credit: jacqueline macou by Pixabay)

Lisbon, Portugal —The Assembly of the Republic of Portugal approved this Thursday (21/07) a bill that facilitates the entry and stay of foreigners in the country. With this, citizens who are part of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), including Brazil, will be able to obtain special visas to work in Portuguese lands. The authorization will be valid for 120 days, and can be renewed for another 60. The so-called digital nomads may apply for residence for up to three years in Portugal, a benefit that will be extended to family members. The new rules only depend on Portuguese government regulation to come into force.

With the changes in the law, those interested in working in Portugal will be able to apply for special visas directly at Portuguese embassies or consulates. Today, this process is extremely bureaucratic and time-consuming, as it is carried out through the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), a body that has lost more than 300 employees in recent years and has more than 160,000 cases under analysis. The government of Portugal’s bet is to attract labor to boost the economy, which grows slowly and suffers from the rapid process of population aging.

But let’s be clear: it will not be a visa spree, as it is sold through social networks and by those who offer facilities. People who apply for job vacancies in Portugal will have to present round trip tickets and prove that they are able to stay in the country if they cannot find a job within the period of validity of the special permit. Foreigners who benefit from the new rules will be registered with the local IRS, Social Security and the Health System. Under current rules, foreigners who intend to work in Portugal must present a contract with a local company. With the new rules, interested parties will be able to enter the country and then look for a job.

It is also worth mentioning that Portugal suffers from very high inflation, close to 9% per year, with rents and property values ​​soaring. Interest rates also point up. Today, it is possible to find thousands of foreign workers, especially Brazilians, living in sub-human conditions. As they do not earn enough to have decent housing, they rent space in beds to sleep. In other words, those who work during the day pay to sleep at night. And vice versa. It is also constant to see foreigners begging on the streets, unable to return to their countries of origin.

According to Ana Catarina Mendonça Mendes, Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, the new law will give more dignity to foreigners who work in Portugal, as they will all be in a regular condition. Today, many people enter the country as a tourist and take the opportunity to look for a job, staying in limbo after 90 days. From the regulation of the new law, those interested in living and working in the European country will be able to count on legal protection. But all will undergo intense scrutiny, she assured.

Those who manage to spend the 180 days employed may apply for an extension of their temporary visa for two years and even permanent residency in the country, provided that all requirements are met. The facilities will be extended to higher education students who wish to enroll in Portuguese universities. They will also be able to apply for visas at the consulates and embassies in their countries, without going through the SEF bureaucracy. However, you will need to prove enrollment in Portuguese institutions. “The new law is based on three fundamentals: welcoming and taking good care of those arriving in Portugal, ensuring more agility in granting visas and encouraging the dynamism of the Portuguese economy”, said the minister.

Portugal, despite advances in recent years, remains a middle-income country. The minimum wage, of 705 euros (about R$ 4 thousand), is one of the lowest in Europe, does not pay rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Lisbon. The government’s promise is to raise this salary floor to 900 euros in the coming years. The health system, which was once exemplary, is overloaded, to the point that surgeries and deliveries are suspended. In Social Security, queues and confusion are constant. The older Portuguese are, in part, against foreigners.

In the opinion of lawyer Thiago Huver, a partner at Martins Castro, the law that creates the temporary work visa came in the context of several public policies of the Portuguese State aimed at reducing the “demographic winter” (an aging population) and attracting more people to the country. country. “Today, Portugal has the lowest birth rate in Europe, 24% of the inhabitants are over 65 and there are almost 4 million pensioners,” he said. For him, this new type of visa will guarantee greater control to the authorities over migration and can reduce the illegality of people who enter the country as tourists and are looking for work and better living conditions.

Visa for work in Portugal: See what it was like and what changes with the law passed by the Portuguese Congress

Who can apply for a work visa today: foreign candidates who have a contract, promise or declaration of work from a Portuguese company while still in their country of origin;

There is also a control of the global quota of places offered to foreigners (a limited number per region of the country), controlled by the government.

Validity time – general: 120 days, with the permission of two entries in Portugal. Then the residence permit for 1 year;

Documents and rules required for visa application

Promise of contract, employment contract or declaration of work from a Portuguese company

Travel insurance

valid passport

Proof of livelihood

Proof of accommodation

Round-trip tickets

Visa to look for work with the new rule passed

The new authorization allows people who are still looking for employment opportunities in Portugal to do so while present in the Portuguese national territory (art. 57-A)

It is important to note that the visa for those who manage to be hired before arriving in Portugal still exists. What will cease to exist is the control of the number of vacancies for these visas (art. 59 – visa for subordinate work)

Portugal creates a differentiated and more beneficial treatment for nationals of Portuguese-speaking countries, both in the case of the visa for looking for work and for the subordinate work visa.

Visa applications can be made directly at Portuguese consulates and embassies, no longer needing to go through SEF in Portugal.

Consulates can only disapprove the visa if the applicant does not gather the basic general documents (subsistence, accommodation, passport, travel insurance) and if there is any restriction of entry ban on the SIS (Schengen Information System).

In theory, these benefits will make visas go through faster

Who can apply for the new visa

Those who are looking for a job

Those who do not have entry restrictions in Portugal

Those with basic documents such as a valid passport

important tips

Contract validity period: 120 days, extendable for another 60 days, with permission to enter Portugal.

Afterwards, the beneficiary can apply for a residence permit for two years if there is an employment contract.

If the applicant cannot find work within a maximum period of 180 days, he will have to return to his country of origin. In this case, he will only be able to apply for a new visa after 1 year of the validity of the authorization previously granted.

Documents required for the visa



valid passport

Proof of livelihood

Proof of accommodation

Travel insurance

Source: Martins Castro