Without chuckling, Santos turns discretion and efficiency into the solution to Flamengo’s goal problem | Flamengo

The definition helps to understand the author’s own behavior. Santos is one of those who goes unnoticed many times when he goes to the field, and it’s good that he stays that way. After periods with Diego Alves and Hugo in the spotlight, Flamengo seeks peace under the beams and found in the hired goalkeeper Athletico-PR the ideal formula: discretion and efficiency.

Paraiba de Campina Grande, Santos is one of those fans who rarely see their teeth. Not because of intimidation or an angry face, but because of the way he looks at the 90 minutes. Without chuckling, he’s earned the trust of a fan who’s walked with both feet behind goalkeepers recently. Quite different from the smiling Aderbar who talked for almost half an hour with the ge to speak the statement in the red-black goal.

– I think it’s important (to be more serious on the pitch). At times, the match is crazy and we transmit tranquility to the opponent even with all the emotion of the game. It’s a mind game that makes a difference too. I always try to show tranquility in moments of difficulty so that those who are by my side can do the job well.

On Tite’s radar, the goalkeeper knows he’s in line for the World Cup in case something happens to the trio Alisson, Ederson and Weverton. To keep dreaming of Qatar, he bets on Flamengo’s projection, day-to-day discretion and inspiration from one of the most successful Brazilian goalkeepers internationally: Dida.

The posture on the field, whether in behavior or performance when you have to attack the balls, is not by chance. The boy who debuted for Athletico against Ronaldinho Gaúcho’s Flamengo in 2011 learned over time that less is more.

– I watched those goalkeepers who were like that and had a good result. The good phase goes through the whole team, from the attacker to the defender. And when the ball arrives we have to be prepared to solve the problem.

In more than a decade in the Hurricane, Santos also prepared to play with his feet. The feature that was far from a quality years ago has been improved to the point of becoming one of the points that led Flamengo to sign him at the beginning of 2022.

– Goalkeepers are very demanding to play with their feet and I think this evolution is cool. I’m glad about that too, because it was one of my difficulties. It takes an open mind to assimilate the information you receive, believe and develop that stimulus. Without a doubt, it was something very important in my career. Here, Pedro is a guy who does a very good pivot job, he helps us a lot in difficult moments. He specializes in that long ball and does things that hardly others do.

Absolute with Dorival Júnior, Santos has an impressive average of only 0.4 goals conceded since the arrival of the coach. And it was the good phase that made him receive the report with a looser smile and with the same firmness in the answers to talk about his time at Flamengo. Check out the full chat with the goalkeeper who will play his 12th match for the club, against Juventude, at 8:30 pm (Brasília time) at Mané Garrincha.

– I try to stay calm about it. I know that because of the opportunities I’ve had and the work I’ve done, my name is still on the agenda. I know the quality of the three that are there, but I see that I can evolve even more here at Flamengo, a club that has an incredible history and fights for all the championships. It’s a club that can take me to another level as an athlete. If I make it happen, the summons can happen. It’s in the hands of Heavenly Father.

– I’m very into mine, quiet. I’m from the interior of Paraíba. Some people might think I’m snarky, but that’s my way. I try to listen more than talk. My characteristic has always been this. I’m not one of those people who yells in the locker room. If I have to talk, I’ll call and do it in a punctual way. If I have to talk to the group, I’ll talk too. I’ve experienced many things and it’s a way that has worked. I learned a lot! I’m arriving now and I try to transmit on the field what I know how to do.

– You will hardly see me lose the line, something to take me seriously. Like it or not, we are a mirror for many people outside and I try to maintain a good behavior for those who are watching.

“Of course we have to adapt to the games, but I try to remain calm. I know that there are young people who come to the stadium to see me play, and I need to be a good example. That’s my role.”

– Dida has always been a reference for me and he is a guy who inspires me a lot, mainly because of his coldness in the games and decisive moments that were marked. He’s a guy I’ll always look up to. Also, over time we see that things get more serious than we thought when we were young. You become a family man, you have a responsibility on your shoulders, and you have to give support. It makes us reflect on what I have to convey to them and make a difference. The burden is heavy, but the moments of joy are very delicious. The family made me stop and think about how seriously I have to take it.

debut against Flamengo in 2011

– This game was very marked for me. In addition to being my debut, on the other side was one of the greatest idols of Brazilian football, Ronaldinho Gaúcho. It was a very special moment and one that will stay in my memory. We lost 1 x 0 from Ronaldinho’s penalty, on the return also 1 x 0 from him. But it was a very good feeling to be able to debut, especially against an athlete I’ve seen so much play. I felt very honored to live this moment.

What has changed in these 11 years?

– Without a doubt, the emotional counts a lot. I had good and bad moments at Athletico, and that makes the difference. I had to keep myself mentally very strong. I had people who helped me well, who gave me words of tranquility, and that makes a difference. Technical and tactical issues will always evolve, but the mental part is very important to keep at a high level.

– It has been a passage of great moments. I got to know the athletes, the structure, trying to understand how the club is… Then, I got injured and I was away for a month that was a lot of learning, it helped me adapt, talk to the athletes. I managed to recover well, which was the most important thing, and now I have a moment with the opportunity to play. It’s been a great experience and I hope to stay here for a long time with victories and titles.

– It’s a very difficult time, we put ourselves on the other side, in his situation. I was trying to somehow guide him, give him something to turn around and so he could do what he knows how to do well. I believe we were all important in helping him get through this. We know that Brazilian football is like that, with a lot of demands, and somehow I tried to convey peace of mind, use the experience to make him feel calm. My relationship with all the goalkeepers is very good, I exchange a lot of ideas and we talk more and more. They are great goalkeepers. Diego Alves has already conquered many things and we always get something from him.

