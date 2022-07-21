Without Hulk, Atltico visits Cuiab and seeks the leadership of the Brazilian

Escalao do Cuiab
For the match against Atltico, Cuiab will be able to count on important returns in its starting lineup. The main one is midfielder Pep, who was completely rested for a month due to a blow to the head he suffered in the 11th round, against RB Bragantino. This Monday (18), against Palmeiras, the player played about 20 minutes.
Another athlete that should be available to coach Antnio Oliveira is midfielder Camilo, who had gastroenteritis. The forwards Elton and Felipe Marques, who did not play against Palmeiras, will also be able to return to the list of related players.
A novelty that should appear among the called-up midfielder Gabriel Pirani. Hired on loan from Santos, the player has already been regularized in the CBF’s Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID) and is ready to make his debut for Dourado.
The atltico team
Hulk’s main replacement, Eduardo Sasha is also out of the game. With tendonitis in his thigh, he is undergoing treatment in Cidade do Galo and should be absent in the next matches.
Also strengthening the Rooster, defender Jemerson was not listed.
However, none of the three novelties should enter as a holder. To make up for the absence of Hulk, ‘Turco’ possibly opt for forward Eduardo Vargas, who manages to play a more centralized role the closer to the extremes of the field. With that, Keno can start on the left side of the attack.
CUIAB X ATLICO
cuiab
Walter; Joo Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel (Igor Caris); Camilo (Empereur), Rafael Gava and Kelvin Osorio (Pep); Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho
technician: Antonio Oliveira
athletic
Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho; Zaracho, Keno and Vargas
technician: Turkish Mohamed
Reason: 18th round of the Brazilian Championship
Studio: Pantanal Arena
Date and time: Thursday, July 21 at 7pm
referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)
Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)
VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)
Transmission: SporTV, Premiere and Globoplay