Without Veron, with reinforcements: what changes in Palmeiras’ attack | palm trees

Palmeiras will have changes in the attack for the sequence of the season. Starting this Thursday, against América-MG, at 8 pm (GMT), at Independência, coach Abel Ferreira will be able to use forwards José Manuel López and Miguel Merentiel. On the other hand, he lost Gabriel Veron, negotiated with Porto.

Therefore, Abel Ferreira has more possibilities to give new dynamics to the attack, since Rony can return to play on the side of the field, in addition to having shown himself to be an important piece being improvised as a centre-forward.

The tendency is for López or Merentiel to start tonight’s match, as Gabriel Veron did not travel with the cast. The striker is on his way to Portugal to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with Porto.

Initially, Merentiel, 26, is the most likely to start the match as a starter. The Uruguayan has been praised by the coaching staff. The fact that he has been with the cast for almost two months weighs in his favor. Therefore, the player must do justice to the number 9 on the shirt and act centrally, as a reference in the attack.

The Uruguayan, in the presentation press conference, said that he can also play on the sides of the field, further increasing the possibilities for Abel Ferreira. The tendency, however, is for Rony to return to work in the sector and Merentiel and López to compete for the spot of centre-forward.

According to the statistics website “oGol”, Merentiel scored 27 times in 60 games for Defensa y Justicia, the Argentine club that the striker defended before the deal with Verdão.

José Manuel López, 22, hit the net 22 times in 58 games for Lanús, where he was treated as great potential for future growth. The Argentinian, whose main characteristic is the role of centre-forward, has already played on the edge and even in a more distant role in midfield at the beginning of his career.

The two players also signaled that they can play together. Both admit that they act floating and would have no problem in forming a duo, something that would force Abel Ferreira even to change the tactical scheme, in a 4-4-2.

Despite the numerous possibilities, initially Palmeiras should maintain the attack that has been acting for most of the season, with Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony, the latter acting as a reference. Scarpa’s departure at the end of the season may anticipate some changes in the team, which will not have the versatile player from 2023 onwards.

Veron’s departure should also move the sector. Giovani, 18, who underwent surgery this season and ended up losing ground, is a strong candidate to be an immediate replacement with the transfer.

Palmeiras’ attack can still gain one more option. This Thursday, Endrick turns 16 and will sign his first professional contract with Verdão, which can be used by Abel Ferreira. Promotion, however, should happen gradually.

