Woman dies after being shot inside a car during an operation in Alemão | Rio de Janeiro

Rio – A woman died after being shot inside a car on one of the entrances to Complexo do Alemão, on Thursday morning (21). Relatives accuse a police officer of shooting. Agents of the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE), of the Military Police, and the Special Resources Coordination (Core), of the Civil, are carrying out an action in the region. A PM and two suspects also died.

The victim, identified as Letícia Marinho do Sales, 50, was rescued by her boyfriend, Denilson Glória, and by Jaime da Silva, the couple’s cousin, who took her to the UPA in Ramos, but she could not resist her injuries. The two were also injured in the shooting.

According to Jaime, the victim was hit at a time when there was no confrontation in the region. “She was killed by unprepared, unqualified police officers. There was no bandit, there was no shooting on the main street. We were shot. There was a car pulling up with us and we had to respect the signal. There was a military police officer in a blazer and the military policeman who was in another car, raised his pistol, with the coat of arms of their corporation showing. Even so, they shot a working woman, who is there killed by police unpreparedness”, says the man.

Denilson said he was leaving his aunt’s house, where he had breakfast with his girlfriend, and was on his way to work when Letícia was hit.

“There was no confrontation at the time, especially because this street [Estrada do Itararé] it’s out here, it’s a main street, it’s not inside the community. We got out, stopped at the light, it was quiet and they just shot the car. They shot to kill. Shot went in the rearview mirror and hit her in the chest. I helped her myself. I took my car, went to the UPA and in a few minutes she died,” the man said.

A third witness, who works as a motorcycle taxi in the region, claims to have seen the entire crime scene that killed Letícia.

“Two cars stopped at the light, one shot at the other and left, I hid in the motorcycle taxi because the shots could get here. This is cowardice, the PM doesn’t even know how to make a calm approach, they killed the woman, she was shot in the chest,” he reported.

The man who accompanied Letícia and her boyfriend, in his report, also stated that the shots were fired at the vehicle with the intention of killing those inside. “The shot was fired to kill, it was on purpose, the police officer crossed in front of our car and shot. And now, what will I say to the family inside? [da UPA] crying? What am I going to say to the woman’s daughter? That because of the disqualification of the unprepared police, another innocent was shot in the chest?”, he asked.